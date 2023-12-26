SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The exact source of a noise keeping folks in northeast Sioux Falls awake at night remains a mystery.

In mid-December, KELOLAND News reached out to Sioux Falls Police to inquire about the noise, and were told that on December 14, a report of the sound was made to SFPD. “The officer found the noise on that day was coming from Smithfield Foods,” wrote Officer Sam Clemens in an email at that time.

Seeking more info, KELOLAND News reached out to both Smithfield Foods and the City of Sioux Falls. A representative for Smithfield Foods replied, telling us they will explore the matter.

As for the City, the Health Department’s Environmental Health Manager, Dominic Miller, revealed that a single report of the noise had been made earlier in December to the department regarding an unusual, loud sound.

“As is standard procedure when we receive a phone call like this, an inspector drove the neighborhood around Cliff Avenue and Rice Street searching for the sound but did not encounter anything unusual that day,” Miller reported.

While a source was not located by the department at that time, all hope is not lost, though a solution may require additional information.

“If concerned residents in this area are able to pinpoint a day and time of day the sound is worse, it could be useful information,” Miller concluded.

If you have additional information of this sort, you can contact the Health Department at 605-367-8760.