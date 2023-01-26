SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An effort to get landowners in the Big Sioux River Watershed District to plant buffer strips in the watershed has not been successful, a state official said Thursday.

Hunter Roberts, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources told the Legislative joint committee on appropriations that the department and its partners aren’t giving up.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Instead, the program will increase the amount paid for participation in the riparian buffer initiative (RBI) to 250% of the National Agriculture Statistic Service (NASS)rent, Roberts said.

The Legislature provided $3 million to the program in 2021.

Roberts said there is about 36,000 acres in the Big Sioux Watershed and the buffer strips plan is very targeted. Partners such as Pheasants Forever suggested increasing the amount paid to landowners would increase participation. Landowners include farmers who have crops near streams, creeks and other water.

Buffer strips are vegetation in strips of 50 to 120 feet along a stream, creek or similar areas. The buffer strip absorbs sediment and other pollutants from entering the water and eventually, the Big Sioux River.

The Friends of the Big Sioux River group, the former South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, now part of the DANR, and other agencies and groups have consistently graded the river’s water quality as poor. Sioux Falls also monitors the water quality of the river and watershed.

The DANR will also offer a payment of 120% of the NASS rent price for conservation reserve program (CRP) or conservation reserve enhance program (CREP) acres that meet the RBI qualifications, Roberts said.

Committee member Republican Lance Koth said he originally wasn’t in favor of the Big Sioux River Watershed RBI program but “maybe I didn’t understand it.”

Koth said statewide there is a concern about access to quality water. He’d rather see more time, effort and money go toward securing quality supplies of water.

Roberts and committee member Republican Chris Karr discussed whether or not Sioux Falls drew water from the Big Sioux River. Koth believes the city does draw water from the river.

Roberts said the city does not use the river but uses aquifers near the river as one source of water.

KELOLAND News contacted Sioux Falls about its use of the Big Sioux. The city uses the river but it isn’t a big part of the supply, a city official said.

“The city of Sioux Falls has, and continues to utilize the Big Sioux River as a source for drinking water for the community,” said Ted Lewis, environmental engineer for the city of Sioux Falls Public Works. “The river typically provides less than 5% of our total water use each year. The city’s drinking water purification plant includes dedicated pre-treatment for the river water to remove suspended solids and control variations in taste and odor.”

Roberts said the DANR supports efforts to improve water quality above or below ground. The Big Sioux River, including near Sioux Falls, has been graded as no swimming and no immersion in the water, he said.

The Big Sioux River Watershed RBI is one piece, Roberts said, as the DANR would like to have a similar program for the James River area, for example.

Another piece of the Big Sioux project includes the DANR offering cost sharing for the construction of new animal waste management systems for smaller operations along bodies of water.

Roberts said the incentive would be for the smaller livestock operations that aren’t regulated by the DANR. The producer will need to pay for some of the costs of this program, he said. The federal National Resource Conversation Service will also be participating in the program.

Feedlots near water can negatively impact water quality, Roberts said.