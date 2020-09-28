More COVID-19 deaths than South Dakotans killed in two wars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota and the nation are in a battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and in this state, the death toll has surpassed the number of soldiers lost in at least two wars. The toll is also approaching the number of individuals killed in combat during World War II.

The death toll as of Sept 28 was 218 which is 73 fewer than the 291 who died in combat in W. W. II, according to the National Archives. Eight South Dakotans died in prison camps.

More South Dakotans have died from COVID-19 than the number of residents who died in the Vietnam War, according to military records portion of the National Archives.

The National Archives said 172 state residents died in the Vietnam War.

It’s also more than those killed in the Korean War. According to National Archives, 160 state residents died in the Korean War.

The 218 coronavirus deaths in South Dakota would be like the separate population of 120 towns in the state dying.

South Dakota has 120 towns with populations of 218 or fewer, according to Demographics by Cubit. The populations are based on 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Toronto, South Shore and Bruce wouldn’t exist if all COVID-19 deaths were concentrated in any one of those towns.

DOH and Sioux Falls officials point to hospitalization numbers as key in the response to COVID-19.

The state had 209 people hospitalized and a total of 1,488 that were ever hospitalized.

The total hospitalizations is more than the population of Crooks (1,327) and Deadwood (1,293). It’s also more than the population of 266 cities and towns in the state.

As of Sept. 28, the state had a total of 21,738 COVID-19 cases. That number would make COVID-19 cases South Dakota’s sixth-largest city, right behind Watertown (22,174) and just ahead of Mitchell (15,679).

The state had 3,828 active COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 28. That’s more than the population of Dell Rapids (3,628) and Canton (3,560). It’s also more than the population of 298 cities and towns in South Dakota.

A total of 166,606 persons have tested negative as of Sept. 28, according to the DOH. The negative test pool would be the second-largest city in South Dakota.

A total of 17,692 people have recovered as of Sept. 28, which would make that the state’s sixth largest state in terms of population.

COVID-19 numbers continue to outpace the flu, according to DOH records.

The DOH said the 2019-2020 flu season through May 16, 2020, had 33 deaths and 567 hospitalizations.

The 2017-2018 flu season had a high number of deaths at 100. That season, 878 people were hospitalized and there were 5,978 confirmed cases.