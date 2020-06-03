More arrests coming from Empire Mall riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says he expects to see more arrests coming from the Empire Mall riot on Sunday night.

The Sioux Falls Police Department posted photos of suspected rioters on their social media. Clemens said some have already been identified.

“It’s because of all that help we’re getting from the public,” Clemens said.

Another round of pictures is being released today. Crime stoppers is one way to submit your tips or possible identification of these individuals, according to Clemens.

Some arrests have already been made regarding the riot at the Empire Mall.

In an unrelated incident, Clemens addressed the call to the Washington Pavillion police received. During the police briefing, he said people were throwing rocks at the windows. Nothing was broken and no arrests were made.