SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Anthrax has been confirmed in several unvaccinated cows in a herd in Meade County and the state’s top veterinarian said more cattle could get it.

“I really do wish I had a crystal ball but because of the drought and the time of year…there could likely be more cases this fall,” said South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson.

Anthrax is caused by a bacteria and it uses an ability to form spores to spread, Thompson said. “These spores are really resistant if they get into the soil,” she said.

Cattle, sheep and bison may contract anthrax if they are grazing in pastures contaminated with anthrax. When it’s dry, the spores get close to the top of the soil.

Cattle, sheep or bison that are grazing on pasture land grasses close to the soil and ingest anthrax, Thompson said. During the fall, pasture grasses are often closer the soil than in the spring or summer.

Once an animal gets anthrax, death usually comes quickly, Thompson said.

“…once an animal ingests the spores, you need to remove them from the area,” Thompson said. In limited cases, a veterinarian may be able to treat the animal with antibiotics but it’s of no use to vaccinate the animal after contraction.

The state does not track the vaccination of livestock for anthrax, she said. That is a discussion that must happen between the producer and the veterinarian.

While anthrax may pop up one year and then, not again for several years, it’s important that the vaccination remain on the list for consideration, Thompson said.

Anthrax spores can live in the soil for several years.

The state animal board helps the disposal of infected animals. “We make sure the carcass is disposed of properly,” Thompson said. “State employees are very careful about how they handle it.”

There are two methods of proper disposal- burying or burning. The carcass must be buried as deep as possible. Burning can be a challenge in drought conditions.

Unexpected deaths of livestock should be reported to the local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office.

Anthrax is rare in the U.S. However, sporadic outbreaks do occur in wild and domestic grazing animals such as cattle or deer, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

According to the University of Pennsylvania’s college of veterinary medicine, some wild herbivores reported with anthrax infections include but are not limited to white-tailed deer, moose, elk, bison, llamas, giraffes, elephants, and hippopotami. Wild carnivores known to be susceptible to anthrax include but are not limited to bobcats, cougars, black bears, raccoons, mink, badgers, lions, leopards, and cheetahs. Fatal diseases in carnivores has only been reported in animals in captivity.

A 2002 research paper published online by catsg.org said anthrax was confirmed wild animals in Africa, deer in southwest Texas and buffalo in Canada.