Moose here, moose there, moose in South Dakota!

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Seeing a moose in South Dakota used to be an rare event. Lately, spotting one isn’t such an unbelievable statement. This week, at least two moose have been seen.

One moose was spotted near Aberdeen on Wednesday evening. The other, near Mt. Vernon on Wednesday as well.

Jacquie Ermer is the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Regional Terrestrial Resources Supervisor. She says moose were known to have been in central North Dakota, so she believes the ones South Dakotans are seeing are from there.

“Even the last five, ten years, it really isn’t uncommon anymore to get a handful of sightings this time of year, every year. So, it’s becoming more common,” Ermer said.

Ermer said she looked at photos of the moose and believes they are two different critters. She said the one near Mt. Vernon appeared to be an adult cow, or female, and the one near Aberdeen she believed to be a male calf.

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks won’t be taking any action regarding the moose, according to Ermer.

“As long as there’s no issue to public safety or anything like that there’s no reason to capture it or euthanize it or anything like that,” Ermer said.

Treat a moose like you would a bison, Ermer said. She said they are the largest creature in the deer family and can be quite powerful, so stay a fair distance back. And if you do see a moose, enjoy the unique sight.

“If anybody’s lucky enough to get to see one in South Dakota, feel free to report it to Game, Fish and Parks. We do have a database where we do keep track of that, so we can look over time. Just report it to the local CO or the local Game, Fish and Parks office and we’ll keep an eye on its movements too,” Ermer said.