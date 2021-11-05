Moose captured on camera in Luverne; residents report moose on SDSU football field in Brookings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moose sightings have been reported this fall near Glenham and Hurley this fall.

On Nov. 1 an individual spotted a moose walking down U.S. Highway 75 in Luverne, Minnesota. Residents in Brookings have reported spotting a moose over the last several days including sharing that this afternoon a moose was spotted running on the SDSU football field.

KELOLAND is working on obtaining photos and videos of the moose in Brookings.

Quality Printing in Luverne posted the video on its Facebook page and shared it with KELOLAND News.

The moose was spotted at 11:30 p.m.

In the fall, KELOLAND News reported moose sightings near Aberdeen and Mount Vernon.

The closest moose populations to South Dakota are in the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming and the Turtle Mountains in North Dakota.