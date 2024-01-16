HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Molasses was sprayed from a railcar early Monday morning, damaging a business and scattering the viscous liquid across northwestern Huron.

The Huron Fire Department said it received a call for an explosion around 4:30 a.m. CT and responded to the scene at Dakotaland Feeds Inc. north of US Highway 14.

“There was no explosion, per say. It was called in as an explosion, but it was a rapid ventilation of the railcar,” fire chief Ron Hines told KELOLAND News.

According to the Huron Plainsman, steam was funneled into the railcar to get the molasses moving, but the top of the railcar blew off.

This resulted in tin siding on the building getting ripped off and molasses coating the property. Hines said the building is still structurally sound and there were no injuries or fires.

“When we got on scene, there were no hazards,” Hines said. “The Dakotaland Feeds employees were shutting down the steam to the railcar. … We left the scene after about an hour.”

Molasses covers Dakotaland Feeds property in Huron after a railcar incident. Photo from Mike Carroll/Huron Plainsman

KELOLAND News reached out to Dakotaland Feeds, but they declined to comment at the time of publishing.

Along with damage to the property, the fire department said molasses from the railcar could be found on US Highway 14 and Old Highway 14 East. Fallout molasses went as far south as 3rd Street and Lincoln Avenue Southwest because of the wind Monday morning.

Hines said molasses clean up should mostly be isolated to the site of the incident and the molasses that made it onto Huron streets won’t be as big of an issue for residents.

“With the cold temperatures and the molasses being solidified, there is some clean up for the big bulk of it,” he said. “We’re talking to our emergency manager and the stuff that floated into the neighborhood should dissipate into the yards as the snow melts.”

The stretch of tracks near Dakotaland Feeds is owned by Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad, Inc (RCPE). However, a representative from the company said the railcar in question was not RCPE-owned.

“While the incident is very unfortunate, it occurred right at the customer facility, and the product was not being handled by RCPE at the time of the explosion,” Tom Ciuba, the vice president of communications for RCPE, said in an email to KELOLAND News.

Coincidentally, a similar, but far more disastrous incident occurred with a molasses container in Boston 105 years ago to the day.

On Jan. 15, 1919, a giant storage tank containing over two million gallons of molasses ruptured, sending a 25-foot wave of black goo onto the streets of Boston. According to a CBS News article from the 100th anniversary in 2019, the rupture was partially caused by changing low temperatures and pressure in the tank.

Hines says the cause of the Huron incident is still unknown and an investigation is underway.