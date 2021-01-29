Modifications vs. accommodations: Making sure your child is not left behind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Children across the United States have the right to a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE), and that right is no different for kids within the special education system.

However, working their way through school to graduation does not always mean a child receives what is termed a “regular signed diploma,” which is defined by the South Dakota Dept. of Education as “the standard high school diploma awarded to the preponderance of students in the State that is fully aligned with State standards.”

Among the other possibilities upon graduation in South Dakota include “a general equivalency diploma, a certificate of completion or a certificate of attendance.” While the difference may not be readily apparent, these are not the same as a regular diploma.

The deciding factor on which of these options a child’s education culminates in depends on the changes made to their curriculum in their Individualized Education Program (IEP).

These changes, falling into the categories accommodations and modifications, make all the difference. According to the Dept. of Education, accommodations do not reduce learning expectations, while modifications refer to practices that change, lower or reduce learning expectations.

For some examples of accommodations vs modifications, hover over the circles below:

While these state guidelines are helpful, throughout the education system these two words — accommodation and modification — often seem interchangeable, and this is not the case.

KELOLAND News spoke with Deb Muilenburg-Wilson, the Senior Director of Special Services for the Sioux Falls School District, who says that in the Sioux Falls school system, an IEP team works with each family when determining whether a child in the special education system will receive accommodations or modifications.

Muilenburg-Wilson also noted that modifications are the last resort option when creating an IEP, and families receive documentation outlining all actions taken in the IEP in order to ensure parents and students are fully aware of the consequences of a modification.

However, misunderstandings do happen, and Muilenburg-Wilson says that as long as a student has not yet graduated, it isn’t too late for them to get back on track.

In South Dakota, a student completing an IEP is eligible to continue their education until they turn 21, allowing extra time to retake and pass classes without modifications in place.