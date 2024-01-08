MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The annual Mobridge Chamber Ice Fishing Tournament will go forward, announced Jesse Konold, Chair of the ice fishing tournament, during a Jan. 8 Facebook live video.

“It’s currently 13° and cloudy here,” Konold began, going on to announce that the committee had met and made the decision to go forward with the tournament.

“Today’s the day we made the decision of whether or not we’re fishing as it relates to the fishing tournament,” Konold explained. “With the forecast and what’s transpired over the last week and a half, we have chosen that we will be fishing.”

Ice or no ice, there likely would have been people willing to fish regardless, but with the ice in enough supply, the committee has decided that a portion of the prize gathered by the tournament can be tied directly to fishing.

Speaking with KELOLAND News last week, Konold had explained that if the ice was not thick enough to host the full tournament, the committee planned to draw team names for the fishing prizes, which added up to around $16k. The remaining nearly $234k in prizes are still set to go out in the form of drawings.

Konold in his video went on to outline some ice thicknesses, noting that there’s 5-6″ at the mouth of the Grand River, adding that further up the Grand you can find 10″ thick ice.

This isn’t the case elsewhere though.

“The challenge is guys, some of this stuff has just frozen over and we want to made sure that everybody knows that running and gunning like we normally get to do with the four-wheelers and hole-hopping and whatnot — that’s a no-go,” Konold said.

The risk with the current situation that Konold lays out is that while you might have a spot with 8″ of ice, you won’t have to go far to find a place where the thickness falls to 3″. “We gotta be safe out there,” he said.

Along with Grand River, another place with plenty of ice is the mouth of Oak Creek, according to Konold. “It’s been frozen over for a while,” he said. “We have heard some questions on access — we’re working on that and we’ll see what we can come up with.”

Konold here referenced an incident in which anglers had caused some damage to a road surface of a landowner while accessing the ice. “Our biggest ask for our anglers is when you’re out, let’s make sure we’re respecting the land and fences of access,” he said.

Pulling up some maps, Konold warned fishers about one particular stretch of water running from Shaw Creek up to about the West Pollock State Rec. Area. “It was open two days ago and there’s still some open water up here,” he said. “Please stay away. That’s very sketchy ice at this point.”

In previous years Shaw Creek had marked the northern edge of the tournament grounds, but this year the committee decided to extend the boundary north to the North Dakota state line.

Swinging the topic back to the mouth of the Grand River, Konold again noted the good ice thickness, but provided a warning here as well. “Makes sure you’ve got ice cleats because it’s smooth,” he said.

The 2024 tournament kicks off on January 11 with an Ice Expo, and fishing will begin on January 13. Konold says that this year they’ll have 553 two-person teams.