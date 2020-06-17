MLB sends 60 game proposal to player’s association

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2020 Major League Baseball season seemed to be in jeopardy until Wednesday, June 17.

On Sunday, the MLB sent another proposal to the MLB Player’s Association for this year’s season, but the MLBPA said no.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has rejected MLB's latest proposal and will not counter, sources tell ESPN. In a letter to the league, the union asked MLB to inform it of how many games it intends to play and when players should report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 13, 2020

That was one of several attempts by the two groups to reach an agreement for the 2020 season.

The two groups have had several disagreements about the length of the season and how social distance guidelines will be put into effect, but monetary compensation has been the biggest issue.

“Prorated pay is the biggest issue right now between the owners and players association,” Kramer Sneed said. “The players understand this will be a shortened season, but they want to be compensated fairly for the games they do play.”

Sneed is a former pitcher who played nearly five seasons of minor league baseball in the Yankees and Angels’ organizations.

The former player agrees with the current MLB players.

“I lean towards the players’ side because teams and owners have made a lot of money over the years,” Sneed said. “They should be able to pay the players in this situation, during a pandemic.”

Sneed says the players are still risking injury, meaning they should be paid for that risk.

“As a player that dealt with injuries, I understand what these guys are talking about,” Sneed said. “Career ending injuries can happen at any time and that’s the biggest risk.”

The MLBPA rejected the latest plan from the owners and for the first time in the negotiation process, the player’s association decided to not send the owners a counter offer.

BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tells @Espngreeny that he’s “not confident” there will be a 2020 baseball season. “Unfortunately," Manfred said, "I can’t tell you that I’m a 100% certain that’s gonna happen.”



News at @espn: https://t.co/h1I6Yh5R55 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2020

That’s when the season seemed to be in jeopardy.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN on Monday that he was “not confident” that there would be a season.

Many MLB fans were left worried as they waited to see if the owners and players could reach an agreement.

Then came Wednesday’s proposal.

Source: MLB proposal includes:



•60 games in 70 days

•Season starting July 19th/20th

•Full Prorated Salary

•Expanded Playoffs in 2020 and 2021

•Waiving of any potential grievance — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 17, 2020

Fox Sports MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal first shared the information on what the latest MLB proposal looked like.

“There is a proposal that says 60 games in 70 days,” Sneed said. “It would be fully prorated which is what I think the players were hoping for.”

Commissioner Manfred and MLB player’s association executive director Tony Clark had a meeting yesterday.

“We left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents,” Manfred said in a statement Wednesday.

Could a 60 game season be the answer?

“Things are different this year, because of the pandemic and so this is doable for a year,” Sneed said. “The players have been working out and I think they will be ready to play some baseball.”

The initial thought was to play the games at the spring training facilities, but that may not work now.

The three states that the MLB had considered were Arizona, Florida and Texas. The three of them have seen a rise in the last seven days.

Each state has seen more than 11,000 positive cases each, in the past seven days.

As the owners and players move closer to an agreement, location will still be something they need to decide on.