SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three non-public meetings will be hosted by the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office this summer to further study the issue of post-election audits in South Dakota.

Lawmakers passed and Gov. Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 160 this year, which created post-election audits in South Dakota. SB-160 requires county auditors to conduct a post-election audit, within 15 days after an election, in 5% of precincts in the county.

According to an email from Secretary of State Monae Johnson, the goal of the informal summer study is to study other election audits and draft legislation by the end of the study. South Dakota will join more than 40 other states that have some sort of post-election audit.

Johnson, the fourth different Republican elected secretary of state by South Dakota voters in the past four elections, has organized a group of 15 people (four county auditors, one former county auditor, three lawmakers, two county commissioners, two city finance officers, a Board of Elections member, a city mayor and a citizen of Sioux Falls). You can see the full list below.

Jennifer Morrell, co-founder of The Elections Group and an adjunct faculty member at the University of Minnesota’s Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, will be a moderator.

Rachel Soulek with the secretary of state’s office told KELOLAND News there will be three meetings – June 21 (discussion), July 20 (draft) and August 22 (finalize).

Soulek called the meetings “an ad hoc study” and the office didn’t consider them public meetings.

“Anything our office brings forward will go through the State Board of Elections and would also have to go through the South Dakota Legislature which are open to the public,” Soulek said in an emailed statement.

Hand County auditor Doug DeBoer is one of the four current county auditors who will attend next week’s meeting. He said he is not concerned about the meetings on post-election audits not being open to the public. He believed all the important information would be released and future open meetings may be possible.

“Some of us do not know each other,” DeBoer told KELOLAND News. “Let’s say a disagreement takes place. If that disagreement takes place early in the meeting and then it’s resolved later in the meeting, which part of that is somebody going to take home and talk about?”

DeBoer said he looked at the group as a working group and compared them to meetings held by various associations of sheriffs, state’s attorneys and other organizations that have lobbying groups during the legislative session.

“While those meetings are generally open, they’re not advertised to the public to come watch,” DeBoer said. “In this case, the intent is to give us a forum where we could be free to speak how we really feel about an issue but still have the ability to talk with our constituents and gather ideas.”

Democratic Rep. Kameron Nelson, who represents District 10 in Sioux Falls, is one of three lawmakers part of the group. He said he understands the idea of a closed meeting for a more “freewheeling” conversation, but believes formal agendas and stakeholders involved should be disclosed.

“For this entire meeting to just be behind closed doors, I think is inappropriate,” Nelson told KELOLAND News. “This just seems non-transparent. The exact opposite of what you’re trying to pursue, in this case, for election integrity.”

Formal and informal summer studies

This study on post-election audits is not a formal interim study sponsored by South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board. Lawmakers voted on 17 proposed interim studies and decided to hold studies on “two key items” of county governments and nursing homes.

This group will meet under the secretary of state’s office. Nelson pointed out he is volunteering for this group and said there’s no compensation for members traveling to the meeting but a lunch is being provided. Nelson voted in favor of SB-160 and served on the Minnehaha County absentee ballots task force in 2020.

“There are so many safeguards and South Dakota has really strong election integrity,” Nelson said. “I think this is just good for those who are trying to talk about election integrity from the perspective that it doesn’t exist.”

Nelson said a post-election audit will provide further data that South Dakota elections are safe and secure. DeBoer said post-elections will help him tell voters he is doing everything he can to prove South Dakota elections are safe.

With more than 60 different county auditors trying to conduct audits, DeBoer said he hopes there can be some uniformity with the mechanics behind the audits.

“We test our election test deck before the election but we haven’t been doing anything post-election,” DeBoer said. “I see it as a natural evolution – not to just take the machine at its face value, but prove it’s doing what you want it to.”

DeBoer said there’s people who don’t trust the ballot counting machines and he wants to prove as much trust in the election process. DeBoer has posted videos of the tabulation process on the Hand County Facebook and YouTube.

“I’ve heard from people that there aren’t enough people asking questions not only about elections, but government in general,” DeBoer said. “Some people, their trust was destroyed with some of the stories that developed around the county. I think this is a good way to restore some of that trust for people.”