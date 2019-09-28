Mitchell tops Yankton in 11AA battle

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO)- The Mitchell Kernels and Yankton Bucks both entered Friday night’s contest with a 2-2 record.

Mitchell got out to an early start as Parker Phillips ran for a 35-yard touchdown and a 30-yard touchdown, giving the Kernels a 14-0 lead. Yankton answered with a 28-yard touchdown connection from Cooper Cornemann to Tyler Sohler to cut the Mitchell lead to 7.

Phillips rushed for two more touchdowns in the second quarter and Cornemann connected on his second touchdown of the game, this time to Trevor Fitzgerald for a 74-yard touchdown, but Mitchell held a 28-14 lead at half.

In the third quarter, Yankton scored on all three of their offensive possessions, while Mitchell scored on both of their possessions. The Kernels held a 42-35 lead heading to the fourth.

Trevor Lambert would connect on a 44 yard field goal, giving the Kernels a 10 point lead, which didn’t last long. On the ensuing kick-off, Fitzgerald returned the kick 98 yards to cut the lead to 3, but that’s as close as it would get.

The Kernel defense would make a fourth down stop late in the game as Mitchell earned the 45-42 win over Yankton.

Mitchell beats Yankton 45-42. @KELOSports — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 28, 2019

For the Kernels, Parker Phillips rushed for 259 yards on 26 attempts and five total touchdowns. Cooper Cornemann led the way for Yankton as he was 13 for 24 for 219 yards and 3 passing touchdowns and an interception.

Mitchell travels to unbeaten Brookings on October 4th for a 7:00 start. Yankton will play in Sturgis on October 4th.