Mitchell hosts undefeated Brookings; game to stream on KELOLAND.com

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The Mitchell Kernels will host second ranked and undefeated Brookings on Friday, October 2. The game will stream on KELOLAND.com, starting at 7 p.m.

The Bobcats enters Friday’s contest with a perfect 5-0 record. Brookings has both the number one offense and defense in the state.

Brookings has scored 226 points this season, which is the most in the state, while the Bobcat defense is allowing only 11 points per contest, also the best in the state.

Brookings is outscoring their opponents by an impressive 34 points per game. That is 9 points better than any team in class 11 ‘AA’.

The production has been led by running back Josh Buri, who has been tearing up the turf all season.

Josh Buri🏃🏈12 yards ➡️Brookings now leads 43-14. That's 43 unanswered for the Bobcats. @KELOSports

Watch below:https://t.co/ZPMCIBBxBK pic.twitter.com/DHZ51oVUWQ — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 19, 2020

Buri has made the KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays twice this season, including two performances, in which the Brookings running back carried for a combined 367 yards and five touchdowns… in just two games.

Brookings is coming off of last years state runner up finish and is poised to make another run in this year’s postseason, but before they get there, they’ll meet their toughest test of the season, Mitchell.

The Kernels boast one of the top rushing attacks in the state, with an offense that is scoring more than 41 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 200 points this season, and Mitchell is one of them. (Yankton and Brookings also)

Similar to Bobcats, Mitchell also has one of the states best running backs in Parker Phillips, a player who rushed for more than a thousand yards last season, and is on his way this year.

Phillips break out game was back on September 12 against Spearfish, where Phillips rushed for 378 yards and six touchdowns!

The Kernel defense has been good this season, but not as good as Brookings as Mitchell is allowing nearly 19 points per game.

Friday’s contest will be yet another tough battle for Mitchell, as the Kernels have had to face three straight ranked opponents. (11’A’ #2 Dell Rapids, #1 Yankton and #2 Brookings)

Friday’s game will start at 7:00 p.m. and livestream from Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

You can stream the game with play-by-play from Tim Smith and Blake Waddell from Pure Oldies FM 103.5.