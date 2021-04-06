Mitchell baseball picks up season opening sweep over Yankton

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Kernels high school baseball team opened their 2021 season with a double header sweep of the Yankton Bucks.

Game 1 – Mitchell 10 Yankton 4

The Kernels scored first in game on as they put up a run in the first inning, though Yankton’s Joe Gokie had the play of the inning.

Mitchell adds one on a triple and a sac fly.



End of 1: Mitchell 1 Yankton 0. @KELOSports



Jacob Schumacher would add a pair more in the second inning with a two RBI double.

2 more for Mitchell as Jacob Schumacher delivers a 2 RBI double.



The Kernels would build a 4-0 lead before the Bucks could respond, but Yankton came charging in the fourth inning with three runs.

Mitchell and Parker Bollinger would respond in the bottom of the fourth as the Kernel centerfielder would hook a laser down the left field line for an RBI double.

Mitchell adds another on a laser double by Parker Bollinger.



Mitchell led 5-3 after four.

The game stayed quiet for a couple of innings until Mitchell responded with five runs in the sixth inning to create some much needed separation.

The Bucks would answer with one in the seventh, but it was Mitchell who picked up the 10-4 win in game one.

FINAL: Mitchell 10 Yankton 4. @KELOSports



Win: Ethan Price

Loss: Connor Teichroew

Game 1 Stats

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Yankton (0-3) 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 4 8 4 9 Mitchell (1-0) 1 2 1 1 0 5 X 10 9 3 5 LOB – Runners Left on Base

Game 1 Unofficial Stats

Mitchell’s Parker Bollinger led the way at the dish as he finished 2-4 with two doubles, two runs batted in (RBI) and a run scored. Carson Fahey added a pair of singles as well.

Yankton pounded out eight hits in the loss including three from Connor Teichroew who had three singles and an RBI.

On the mound, the win went to Ethan Price who threw four innings allowing three hits and three runs (two earned), while striking out three.

Seth Muth earned the multi-inning save as he entered the game in the fifth inning with the score 5-3, following his 2.2 innings pitched, Muth was credited with the save. He allowed just 1 run on 5 hits while striking out one.

Teichroew suffered the loss on the mound, despite a 65% strike percentage. The right handed pitcher threw 5 innings and allowed five runs (1 unearned) on seven hits and two walks, while striking out two.

Game 2 – Mitchell 8 Yankton 4

Similar to the first game, the Kernels started strong as they loaded the bases with just one out. Joe VanOverschelde would score a run with a sacrifice fly.

Then Nick Lord delivered a two RBI triple that gave Mitchell a 3-0 lead after one.

Nick Lord's 2 RBI triple helps the cause for Mitchell.



Yankton would answer with two of their own in the second, but Mitchell would have their own answer adding a pair and holding their three run lead at 5-2.

The game saw only one Yankton run over the next two innings, but Mitchell found the scoreboard in the fifth with a three run inning.

The Kernels led 8-3 after five.

Larson would finish strong from there allowing just one run as Mitchell earned the double header sweep with an 8-4 win in game two.

Game 2 Stats

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Yankton (0-4) 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 4 11 0 12 Mitchell (2-0) 3 2 0 0 3 0 X 8 12 1 6 LOB – Runners Left on Base

The Kernels finished with 12 hits including three players that had multi-hit games.

Jake Helleloid finished 2-2 with a double, a single, an RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Mason Geraets added two singles and an RBI, while Parker Bollinger capped off a great double header performance with two more singles and an RBI.

Yankton was impressive at the dish as they worked six walks and pounded out 11 hits. The issue for the Bucks however was the 12 runners that were left on base.

Joe Gokie led the way for the Bucks in game two as he went 3-5 with three singles, two RBI’s and a run scored.

Teichroew added a pair of singles, while Cameron Zahrbock was 2-2 with two singles and two walks.

Jace Larson earned the win on the mound for Mitchell as he pitched 4.1 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk, while striking out 3. Larson’s most impressive stat was his strike percentage as 71% of his 61 pitches were strikes.

Garrett Nelson suffered the loss on the mound as he allowed five runs on five hits and four walks during his four inning stint on Monday.

The Kernels next action is set for Friday, April 9 as they will host Pierre in a double header starting at 5 p.m.

Yankton returns to action on Saturday, April 10 when they host Huron in a double header starting at noon.