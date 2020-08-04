Mitchell and Brandon Valley cross paths for a state tournament berth

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Mitchell and Brandon Valley will cross paths on Tuesday, August 4 with the winner will advancing to the 2020 Class ‘A’ State Tournament.

The two teams will meet in a winner take all game that starts at 5:00 and will stream on KELOLAND.com.

The second round of the playoffs features eight teams in four ‘best of three-game series’. The four teams that win their series, will advance to the state tournament.

Mitchell and Brandon Valley split the first two games of the series on Monday, August 3.

Mitchell earned a 4-2, extra-inning win over Brandon Valley as the game took nine innings to complete.

Mitchell scored two runs in the ninth inning to take a 4-2 lead. The first run scored when a single from Brady Brosz was followed by an error that scored Ryan McGinnis.

On the next batter, Carson Fahey would dump a single into right field and score another run as the two out rally gave Mitchell the lead they needed.

Brandon Valley would even the series in game two. The bats would come alive as Brandon Valley went on to earn a 9-1 win.

Brandon got the offense going in the third inning when a two out double from Connor Knecht put a pair of runs on the board.

Brandon Valley would score three more in the fourth inning to take a 5-1 lead.

That score only lasted an inning as Brandon’s Joe Kolbeck blasted a grand slam to left field, giving them a 9-1 lead.

Since both teams earned a win on Monday, there will be a game three for the first time in the 2020 postseason.

All of the eight first round series ended in sweeps, while three of the four second round series ended in sweeps as well.

Brandon Valley and Mitchell will meet for the first Game 3 match-up of the 2020 postseason.

Updated 2020 Class ‘A’ Playoffs

Rapid City Post 22, Renner and Pierre have advanced to the state tournament, which will be played in Rapid City on August 7, 8 and 9.

Tuesday’s coverage will start around 4:50 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.

