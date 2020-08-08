Missouri Valley Football Conference postpones football till spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Friday that the league’s schools will not conduct conference competition this fall.

The conference will play a full eight game spring league schedule with the expectation to conclude the season with the FCS playoffs.

“Without question the most important part of our decision-making process was listening to our student-athletes and hearing their feelings,” stated Jim Tressel, chair of the MVFC Presidents Council and President at Youngstown State University. “What we clearly heard was that they want to play this year for a chance to participate in the FCS Playoffs. It’s great to know that they believe we are taking all the steps necessary to keep them safe in the process. All 11 MVFC teams weighed in with their positions on the options we considered, and all thoughts and concerns guided our thinking.”

The Council also voted that competition in Fall 2020 be conducted at institutional discretion.