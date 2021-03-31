Missouri Valley Football Conference hopes to finish the season strong

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first five weeks of the Missouri Valley Football Conference spring season cruised by with little to no issues, but that all changed last week.

Only two of the five games were played as two games were cancelled and one game was postponed. A week later, the conference saw another three games affected due to COVID-19 as two more were cancelled and one postponed.

“Based on the fall experiences and what happened with the FBS, we knew there would be some interruptions and some pauses with games that would be postponed,” MVFC Associate Commissioner Mike Kern said. “We did create the open weekend on the 17th of April so we could move games that weren’t played immediately to that window, in advance of the first round of the playoffs. We’ve probably expected about a 75% success rate.”

So far, six conference games have been cancelled in 2021 with four of those games coming from Illinois State who decided to opt out of their final four games.

The other cancellations have come from North Dakota and North Dakota State who have each lost games due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing.

“Our coaches and administrators agreed on a policy that we would have to have 53 available players. One quarterback, a certain amount of offensive linemen and a certain number of defensive linemen and if you had 53 players and you met all those other criteria, then you’re playing,” Kern said. “Our schools have done that. We’ve had some schools that have played with a positive and they have contact traced other kids out and they still played.”

A 53 man roster is a mark set by the conference, but teams don’t have to hit that mark to play their game.

“Schools have the option if they have fewer than 53, they could still play, if it’s 47 and they have the right 47 and they choose to play, they can,” Kern said. “That’s kind of the mark that we’ve given them to start with, but they can play with less than 53.”

The Missouri Valley has seen three games postponed or rescheduled, while six games have been cancelled. The difference between the two, lies in the teams availability on April 17.

“I think some of the questions are, why reschedule one game and why cancel another game and basically, it’s availability,” Kern said. “If a team is already scheduled for a window on the 17th, they can’t play two games, so you can look at the math and figure why we could schedule the North Dakota State, South Dakota State for the 17th and how we couldn’t do another that we had to cancel.”

There are just two conference games this weekend, but the league has seven games scheduled over the next two Saturdays and Kern is hopeful that all of those games will be played.

“We’ve got nine games left to play and we’re hopeful to get all nine games in, so we can have a pretty representable sample for our automatic qualifier,” Kern said. “We’ve got four teams tied for first place right now and we want to have a pretty clear understanding of who our top teams are at the end of the season so that we can send multiple teams to the playoffs. Once we get through the two week period, where kids can sit out in quarantine as necessary and get back to normal and play some more games.”

The next Missouri Valley action is on Friday as USD hosts Northern Iowa. Kick-off is set for 6:00 p.m. and you can see highlights on KELO-TV at 10:00.