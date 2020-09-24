Missouri Valley announces 2021 spring football schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released the 2021 spring football schedule.

The MVFC will play an eight game, conference only schedule, over a nine week period.

The first game of the spring season will be February 19 in the newly renovated Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

The University of South Dakota will host Western Illinois.

Each team will get one bye week and the season will conclude on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

South Dakota State will open their 2021 campaign on the road as they play at Southern Illinois on Saturday, February 20.

February may seem early for football in the midwest, however four of the five opening week games will be played in a dome, with the fifth game being played in Carbondale, Illinois.

The MVFC announced the full schedule on their website and you can see the full schedule here.

South Dakota State announced their schedule in a press release Thursday.

“Our team has continued to work very hard, believing we would be playing in the spring,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said in the press release. “Our players have been very positive and we will look forward to playing in front of our loyal Jackrabbit fans starting in February.”

USD announced their conference opening game in a press release Thursday as well.

Much like SDSU head coach, John Stiegelmeier, USD’s coach Bob Nielson is excited to return to play.

“I’m really excited for our guys to have the opportunity to play a full conference schedule and the chance to compete for a national championship,” USD head coach Nielson said. “The opportunity to open at home with our new renovation is great, and the Friday night experience will be something that is truly unique for our fans and something our football team will remember from their high school days.”