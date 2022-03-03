SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry conditions may have improved in South Dakota but states that feed some key water bodies here are still hurting.

Mountain water from Wyoming, Colorado and Montana accounts for about 30% of the water discharged into the Missouri River each year, according to the Missouri River Basin SECURE Water Act Section 9503(c) report to Congress.

The amount can range from 14% to 50%, depending on the year.

U.S. Drought Monitor reports released on March 3 show that those three states are still dry.

The report for Montana shows a wide swath of extreme drought. The most intense period of drought occurred the week of November 23, 2021, where D4 affected 33.10% of Montana land.

Much of Colorado is still abnormally dry, or in moderate or severe drought. Much of Wyoming is in moderate to severe drought.

“Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at below-average rates,” the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on March 3.

The levels of drought can affect how much water is discharged into the Missouri River. The entire Missouri River Basin is a network of smaller rivers, tributaries, dams and power stations.

The river’s water levels also determines the level of navigation for shipping that can be done on the river.

Six mainstream dams with 36 hydropower units generate more than 10.2 million megawatt-hours of power each year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The hydropower system through the Western Power Administration (WPA) provides power to about Western Area Power Administration five million people in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and portions of Minnesota, Iowa, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas.

Individuals also fish and board on the Missouri River and use water for irrigation. More than 200 federal and non-federal rural water systems have been built in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming supply water to individuals in those states.

Drought conditions have improved in South Dakota. The middle of Sully County west to Butte, north to Harding and south to the extreme northwest part Pennington County is in a severe drought.

There are no areas of extreme drought or worse. A chunk of eastern South Dakota from roughly Brown to the east and south to Moody County but not including Beadle or Miner counties is not even abnormally dry.