Missouri River Energy said notification of some customers about rolling blackouts was not possible

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rolling blackouts or rolling power outages throughout KELOLAND and other states covered by the Southwest Power Pool have been happening throughout Tuesday but things shift quickly as blackouts or outages may have lasted 30 minutes or an hour in some cases.

Sometimes, the action happened too quickly for energy systems to inform customers, the Missouri River Energy Systems (MRES) said.

MRES said that earlier today the Western Area Power Association (WAPA) was instructed by the SPP to curtail power to substations within the MRES member. The curtailing of power to substations caused power outages in those communities, a news release from MRES said.

MRES is a joint-action agency made up of 61 member municipalities in the states of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

“MRES had hoped to provide advance notice to its members but SPP was unable to notify us in time,” the news release said. The SPP’s EEA Level 3 notification made at 6:15 a.m.

At about 10:50 a.m., MRES was notified by WAPA that it was in the process of restoring the curtailed load, according to the news release. “MRES has no control over, and does not make any decisions regarding when and if these rolling blackouts are required,” news release said.

The SPP posted on its website late this morning, “At 10:07 a.m. Central time, SPP has restored all load, meaning it now has enough generating capacity available to meet system-wide demand. It remains in an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3, though, indicating we are still operating below required minimum reserves.”

WAPA and MRES are both transmission owners in SPP and both supply power to customers.

All MRES-operated generation resources have been operating to the fullest extent during this extreme weather event and are performing well. Those include Laramie River Station in Wheatland, Wyoming; the Exira Station near Atlantic, Iowa; and the Watertown Power Plant in Watertown, South Dakota. Many MRES members with local generating units in their communities are also running those units to support power supply in the region.