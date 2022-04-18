SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Missouri River remains low throughout South Dakota.

Water flowing through dams above Sioux City, Iowa was well-below average in March with a runoff of 1.5 million acre-feet which was 48% of average for the month.

John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said typically the Missouri River would see a “spring boost” but that hasn’t happened this year due to a lack of plain snowpack and little precipitation in the past 60 days.

“Our big three reservoirs Fort Peck, Garrison and Oahe are 10 to 11 feet below the base of their flood control,” Remus said. “There’s a lot of space to capture any flood water that might happen.”

Remus said Fort Peck and Oahe dams have likely already peaked for the year. He expects next March and April those dams will start two to four feet lower than they did this year.

That won’t change despite parts of North Dakota seeing more than 30 inches of snow last week. Remus said officials aren’t expecting much impact from the April blizzard.

“The soils are so dry in North Dakota, and particularly, western North Dakota,” Remus said. “Even though they got several inches of snow, we’re looking at maybe an inch or less of actual water. That’s going to soak in. The soils are thawed and they’re dry, so most of that will soak in.”

Last week, Remus was on the road holding seven public meetings on updates for the current conditions and planned operations for the future months. The meetings were held in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska. Remus said turnout for the public meetings was fair.

“The issues change from upper basin to the lower basin,” Remus said. “In Montana, the issues are access to the water for irrigation, a little bit of municipal water supply and then you get into recreation. Then here in the lower basin, it’s flood control and navigation are the primary interests.”

Low water levels may impact boat access

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are following water conservation measures, including small winter releases.

At Gavins Point Dam, the average release in March was 16,000 cubic feet per second which is forecast to be maintained at 23,500 CFS.

Along with the low water releases, electricity from the six power plant dams is below average. In March, 527 million kWh of electricity was collected, down from an average March collection of 640 million kWh.

Remus said power generation from the dams follows the runoff.

“We’re looking at a fairly low power generation. The Western Area Power Administration knows it’s going to be a low runoff year,” Remus said. “They’re making up that difference somewhere else.”

Remus said if current conditions continue, he cautioned people who use the reservoirs for recreation to be aware of access issues for boat ramps. Boaters should also be aware of underwater hazards such as trees and rocks because of the low water levels.