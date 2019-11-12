Missing in national parks

Three.

That’s the number of people saved in South Dakota during search and rescue efforts in 2017. The National Park Service reported 55 search and rescue incidents in six national parks in South Dakota for 2017.

Across the United States’ 61 national parks, there have been 4,147 reported search and rescues in 2017 and 1,682 saves out of those reports.

Half of the parks in South Dakota did not have any reported incidents in 2017.

Badlands National Park – 8

Jewel Cave National Monument – 1

Minuteman Missile National Historic Site – 0

Missouri National Recreational River – 0

Mount Rushmore National Memorial – 0

Wind Cave National Park – 46

This information was gathered using the 2017 Annual SAR Report Dashboard. You can navigate the dashboard by zooming in and out on an area you’d like information on. The dashboard will present you with data on how many incidents happened and what conditions people were found in.

The National Park Service also has a page with information about current cold cases and missing people. The page gives a glimpse of how long people have been missing and where they were last seen. However, if there is someone not listed on the cold cases, you can click here.

If you have any information on a missing person in a national park call 888-653-0009.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, a woman rescued from Wind Cave National Park 30 years ago shares her experience with KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson. Watch that emotional interview on KELOLAND News at 10.