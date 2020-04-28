Demographic details on South Dakota COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly 70% of all COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are in the state’s non-white population, according to demographic data released by the state department of health.

South Dakota’s white, non-Hispanic population is 81.4% of the state’s 884,659 estimated population, according to the U.S. Census 2019 population estimates. Yet as of Tuesday, April 28, 32% of all positive COVID-19 cases in the state were in non-Hispanic whites, according to the state DOH. The number of cases in that ethnicity is 730.

Blacks make up 20% of the cases in the state followed by Hispanics at 18%, Asian at 12%, Native Americans at 4% and other at 14%.

While blacks are only 2.4% of South Dakota’s population, the state appears to be following a national COVID-19 trend, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC said a report from April 8 on 580 hospitalized patients showed that 33% of hospitalized patients were black compared to 18% in the community and 8% were Hispanic, compared to 14% in the community. This data suggests an over representation of blacks among hospitalized patients, the CDC said on its website.

Minnehaha County and Lincoln County, which includes Sioux Falls, have been the hotspot for COVID-19 cases in the state. In particular, Smithfield Foods packing plant employees and their close contacts. The DOH said as of April 28, there were 853 COVID-19 cases in employees and 245 in close contacts.

DOH secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon could not specifically say during an April 28 news briefing that Smithfield was the main reason for the disproportionate share of minority COVID-19 cases. However, she said that Smithfield has up to 70 different dialects. Also Minnehaha County has a more diverse population than the rest of the state, she said.

The majority of Minnehaha County’s residents at 81.4% are white, non Hispanic. That’s followed by 6.6% black, 5% Hispanic or Latino, 2.8% Native American or Alaskan Native and 2.5% Asian. The county’s population also includes 7.5% who were foreign born and 2.5% of two or more races.

The population of Sioux Falls has similar percentages but the population of Lincoln County has fewer non white residents. More than 92% of Lincoln County’s population is white, non Hispanic while that category makes up 81.2% of the Sioux Falls population.

The state DOH does not list the ethiniticy of those who die from COVID-19. But South Dakota’s minority population likely has characteristics that the CDC said can contribute to COVID-19 complications.

Hispanic workers make up 53% of the agriculture workforce, which would include meat packing plants like Smithfield, according to the CDC. Agriculture jobs such as meat packing were deemed essential businesses by the federal government.

Also some minority residents are more likely to live in multi-generational housing, which makes it difficult to separate a COVID-19 positive person from other family members.

A study released on April 6, 2018, by the Pew Research Center said that foreign-born U.S. residents are more likely to live in multi-generational housing than whites. Asians and Hispanics were the two groups most likely to live in multi-generation housing.

In Sioux Falls, 8.1% of the population is foreign born compared to 3.5% in South Dakota.

Various studies have also examined the vulnerability of race, class and ethnicity in disasters. For example, a 2009 study called Protection of Racial/Ethnic Minority Populations During an Influenza Pandemic, cited factors such as lower annual influenza vaccination rates, and greater socioeconomic, cultural, educational and linguistic obstacles to adoption of pandemic interventions. These health and social challenges place racial/ethnic populations at very high risk for poor health in a pandemic.

Underlying medical conditions can contribute to complications with COVID-19 including hospitalization and death, according to the CDC and World Health Organization.

Underlying medical conditions include diabetes, heart conditions and others.

According to the CDC, compared to whites, black Americans experience higher death rates and higher prevalence rates of chronic conditions. But American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) people have higher rates of chronic diseases than other ethnic groups in the United States.

In South Dakota, only 4% of the COVID-19 cases were in the Native American population while it’s 9% of the state’s population.

A National Council of La Raza study called “An Inside Look at Chronic Disease and Health Care among Hispanics in the United States” cited growing trends obesity and chronic medical conditions in the Hispanic population. A Hispanic person with diabetes was twice as likely to die from the disease than a non white Hispanic, according to the study.

A lack of health insurance can also contribute to vulnerability of the minority population in pandemics such as COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Hispanics are almost three times more likely to not have health insurance and African-Americans almost two times more likely to not have health insurance when compared to whites, according to the CDC.

But those insurance statistics may not be true for Smithfield employees in Sioux Falls.

“Our employees are afforded full benefit packages, including medical, prescription, dental, vision, 401(k) plans, tuition assistance and more,” the Smithfield company said in an April 24 statement released to the media.

A Boston University Public Health study said that people who were American Indian, black or of low income were likely to be more exposed to COVID-19. Low-income workers, according to the BU study and the Brookings Institute, were more likely to need to work and do not have options to work from home.

The federal poverty wage for a family of four is $24,300. The average weekly wage in Minnehaha County is $935, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Smithfield also said in the statement that “In Sioux Falls, for example, our base wage rates range from $15 to $29 per hour.”