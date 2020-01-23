Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan brings excitement for 2020 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The annual Twins Winter Caravan made it’s return to the Sioux Falls on Wednesday. The event has been going on for more than 25 years with the least 8 years being at Augustana College.

“I feel pretty good. Last year I went to Duluth, it was freezing by the way, but it feels good to be with the fans, sign some autographs and be with the kids. It’s awesome,” Ehire Adrianza said.

“This has been a great experience so far, getting to go through out Minnesota and meet some nice people who are very passionate about the Twins and very excited for the upcoming year. That’s what makes it fun getting to do what we do and it is fun coming up here and getting to hang out with a bunch of people,” Brent Rooker said.

Unlike much of the last decade, this off season has a lot of hype and excitement built around it, after the Twins 101 win season last year.

“With just being up in the cities the last couple days with the guys and there is a lot of excitement obviously around the signing of Josh Donaldson and that was a huge get for any team, so there’s a lot of excitement and I’m looking forward to getting to spring training and getting things going,” Rooker said.

“This is going to be my fourth year with the Twins and I’m pretty excited about this team, this year obviously with Donaldson signing and I can’t wait to get to spring training,” Adrianza.

With all the excitement going around, the expectation level is high and the Twins know they have a chance to win the Central, again.

“In 2010, we were really good and I think going into 2011 we didn’t see the injuries coming and we didn’t see it falling apart, but it’s been awhile. People forget that we’ve had some ups, we’ve had some good years, but I think right now, the expectation level probably is higher than it’s been and I think we see an opening in the division where we can grab it and make it ours,” Kris Atteberry said.

The Twins pitchers and catchers report on February 11, with the first spring training game happening on February 22 against Pittsburgh.