Minnesota State High School League to hold special meeting Monday about fall sports

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota State High School League announced Wednesday morning, via Twitter, that Board President Blaine Novak will be calling a special meeting, planned for Monday, September 21.

News alert: Board President Blaine Novak has called a special meeting of the @MSHSL Board of Directors for Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. — MSHSL (@MSHSL) September 16, 2020

About five hours later, the MSHSL released a press release announcing the agenda and purpose for Monday’s meeting.

The press release showed that there is just one topic to be discussed on Monday, and that is to reconsider placement of fall activities season.

“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all league activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year. This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.” Erich Martens, MSHSL Executive Director

The meeting will be held in a virtual format.