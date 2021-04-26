Minnesota keeps all 8 Congressional seats

MINNESOTA (KELO) — Minnesota narrowly held on to its eight U.S. Congressional seats, U.S. Census Bureau officials announced Monday.

But, the state will still need to re-draw the political map given the changes in the state’s population.

The state has gained population. More gains have been made in metropolitan areas than in rural areas.

Now, the seats are evenly divided between Democrats (DFL) and Republicans.

The 7th Congressional District seat was one that political experts speculated could be lost if the Census revealed the state needed to cut a seat. It still could change under new maps.

The 7th District had long been held by DFLer Collin Peterson who lost his re-election to Republican Michelle Fischbach in 2020.

“Today’s news is a testament to the people of Minnesota’s incredible commitment to civic engagement and democracy,” Minnesota DFL Party chairman Ken Martin said in a news release. “As the state with both the highest census response rate in the nation at 75.1% and the highest voter turnout in the nation, Minnesotans should be proud of these results. We stepped up, fought hard, and retained a seat in Congress that most observers thought we would lose. I am thrilled that Minnesotans will retain their clout in Congress and say in the Electoral College.”