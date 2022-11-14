SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A jury trial is set for this week for Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor charged with seven criminal sexual conduct charges that stem from inappropriate pelvic and breast exams on adult patients.

Dr. Mark W. Eakes, 58, was a doctor at Granite Falls Health, which became part of the Avera Health system on Jan. 1, 2020. It became a subsidiary of Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The complaint alleges crimes against four victims that span incidents from 2019, to Sept. 10, 2021. Some of the alleged crimes happen before Granite Falls Health was a full subsidiary of Avera Health.

The charges allege that Eakes used his medical practice to sexually abuse four patients in incidents over a roughly five-year period. Two charges added for a fifth victim in July appear to be dismissed based on court documents posted online.

The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice ordered Eakes to stop practicing on Nov. 11, 2021, before charges were filed against him in Yellow Medicine County District Court in January 2022. The board referred to a report it received of alleged sexual contact with a patient.

Eakes is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and five acounts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree.

Eakes conducted an unnecessary pelvic exam on Dec. 14, 2020, on victim No. 1, the complaint alleges. A nurse was present, according to the complaint. On June 7, 2021, Eakes sexually abused the victim under the false pretense it was a pelvic exam and did so again on Sept.10, 2021. No nurse was present at either incident, the complaint alleges.

Eakes lifted the shirt of a second victim and touched her breasts after the victim told him no on June 17, 2020. On July 31, 2020, Eakes sexually abused the victim under the false pretense it was a pelvic exam, the complaint alleges. The victim said that a nurse was not present on July 31, according to court documents.

The third victim had an inappropriate breast exam on Sept. 20, 2019, the complaint alleges. On Oct. 18, 2019, the victim went to get a medication change and request a mammogram when Eakes said he needed to do another physical exam and began “groping” her breasts, the complaint alleges.

Eakes sexually contacted the fourth victim during what the victim said was a regular exam on Aug. 30, 2021, the complaint alleges. The victim had declined a pelvic exam because there was no nurse in the room but during the regular exam, Eakes grabbed her pelvic area over her clothes, the complaint alleges.

All of the charges specifically cite false representation of medical purposes. The third-degree charges cite sexual penetration and the fourth-degree charges sexual contact.

The first charges were filed on Jan. 9. The charges were amended as more victims were added to the original complaint. Eakes has been on release without bail since March 21.

According to documents filed with the Minnesota Board of Practice, Eakes graduated from medical school at Easter Virginia Medical School of the Medical College of Hampton Roads in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 25, 2011.