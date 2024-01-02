SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Commission approved two resolutions related to upcoming elections in 2024.

Commissioners voted in favor of approving pay rates for election workers, rental rates for polling locations and approving 63 polling locations for 81 voting precincts. The 81 voting precincts is an increase from 75 precincts for the 2022 elections.

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson said the Sioux Falls School District has taken control of community center space that the city of Sioux Falls used to control.

“They’re using those centers for classroom space and after school activity so we did lose a few of those,” Anderson said. “We gained two middle schools, but we lost a couple community centers.”

George McGovern Middle School, Memorial Middle School and Ben Reifel Middle School will each be polling locations for two voting precincts in 2024. You can view the full list of polling locations below.

Minnehaha County Commissioner Jean Bender said schools are no longer common polling locations because of safety concerns.

During the 2022 November election, some voting precincts had more than 4,600 active voters and some polling locations saw long lines with nearly 3,000 ballots cast at a single polling location. Ben Kyte, serving as Minnehaha County auditor at the time, told KELOLAND News eastern and southeastern Sioux Falls saw more population growth and voting precincts were not updated after the 2020 Census.

Anderson said her office will be mailing impacted registered voters about any changes to voting precincts or polling locations.

“Likely this mailing will occur in February,” Anderson said. “It’s always a good idea before heading to the polls to vote to use the voter information portal that’s located on the Secretary of State’s website to review a sample ballot and to locate your polling place.”

Anderson said she plans to have election greeters to help people. She also said she plans to order signs with precinct numbers to help voters know they are voting in the right place.

2024 election worker pay set

Anderson told county commissioners she plans to hire “about 500 people” to assist the county with running elections in 2024.

Commissioners approved a request to pay election workers $250 per day for precinct superintendents and $200 for precinct deputies. Anderson said she will categorize election greeters under the precinct deputies category.

The county will pay $200 for renting space for polling locations.

Anderson said election workers work long days, setting up at polling locations before the polls open at 7 a.m. State law requires polls to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Anderson said only employees in her office will operate the ballot tabulating machines.

Anderson said the roughly 500 election workers includes people she’ll need to hire to conduct a post-election audit, a new requirement passed by state lawmakers and signed into law by the governor in 2023. Election workers on the post-election audit will get paid $18 an hour, which includes paid training.

Anderson said she’s not exactly sure what the post-election will look like and how much time it will take workers to complete. Recently passed rules by the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee state the post-election auditor board “manually count the votes.”

Manually counting the votes is defined as counting voters other than electronic devices.

“I’ve been participating in some hand count studies where we can get an idea of how long it would take to do the counting for the post-election audit,” Anderson said. “That is still a little up in the air.”