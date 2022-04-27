SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although Minnehaha County does not have the authority to issue permits for carbon dioxide pipelines, it can establish some requirements, county commissioner Dean Karsky said during the April 26 meeting.

“…we could have certain standards that go behind the minimums that are set by the federal government,” Karsky said in a video recording of the meeting available on the county website.

Karsky said the county could set requirements for pipe depth, setback distance and others.

The county’s planning and zoning is discussing a possible moratorium on pipeline installation that would include the Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed CO2 pipeline that would include 469 miles in several South Dakota counties, he said.

Karsky said a moratorium on pipeline installation would be needed so the county could work on requirements.

Commissioner Jean Bender said Karsky is correct that there is some interest on whether there is a role for an ordinance on pipelines. Safety is a primary concern, she said.

“I’m also interested in looking at more at an ordinance and that’s where a moratorium would come into place,” Bender said. “As I understand the process, we have the ability under state law to put a moratorium in place solely for the purpose of giving us an opportunity…to study the matter, to understand the issues…,” Bender said.

The discussion of a possible moratorium and ordinance came as county officials were discussing a letter the county sent to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission about public concerns on the pipeline and applying for party status on the proposed pipeline.

The letter was sent after three public hearings were held on March 15, March 22 and April 5. Citizen input prompted the commissioners to send a letter to the PUC about those concerns, said Tyler Klatt, the county assistant commissioner.

Klatt said the deadline to apply for party status was April 8. Filing for party status does not indicate support or opposition to a PUC proceeding, according to a PUC memo, Klatt said.

Support or opposition or concerns are shared through public comment such as the letter sent to the PUC, Klatt said.

Commissioner Jeff Barth said the letter did not clearly state the county was not in favor of the proposed CO2 pipeline. “The letter we sent has no opinion; it just lists the things we’ve heard (from the public)…,” Barth said.

Bender said the letter was clear that the county agreed with the majority of public concerns and wanted the PUC to consider those concerns.

Barth was disappointed the county did not apply for party status on the CO2 matter.

Karsky said the PUC covers those who want to formally participate in the docket with testimony and similar. “I don’t see where the county would formally be involved in that process,” he said.

“Party status to me is not something I want to pursue,” Karsky said.