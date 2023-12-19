SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The salary and job performance of Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson became a topic of discussion during Tuesday’s county commission meeting with action expected to take place at the group’s next meeting.

On Dec. 5, Anderson asked the county commission to consider increasing her compensation. She told commissioners an assistant department head in the auditor’s office could be making a salary just under $120,000 and her salary would be $93,000 with a 5% increase.

According to Minnehaha County, the county auditor had a salary of $86,980.48 in 2023. Anderson told KELOLAND News in an email her salary in 2023 was $89,232. Anderson said former auditor Ben Kyte “started in 2021 at $114,400 and left in March 2023 at about $147,000 when the base salary was $86,980. He was not started at the base.”

“Not that county pay is based on performance but I do feel that I have been performing well in my position,” Anderson said earlier this month. “While we may have different opinions at times, I am serving the people of Minnehaha County with complete dedication. No matter what my salary is, I will continue to do so.”

Anderson did not speak during this week’s meeting, but commission Joe Kippley, who has been critical of Anderson in the past, said he wanted to weigh two potential salary increase options – a 7.5% increase in pay for all Minnehaha County elected officials and an option for a 7.5% increase in pay for all Minnehaha County elected officials except the auditor.

“I think we have an auditor that’s come in and I think, even before she started, salary was a big item on her agenda,” Kippley said. “The only thing coming from that elected office more frequently than election conspiracy-related items is her own salary.”

Kippley said he respected that the people of Minnehaha County elected Anderson as the county’s auditor, but he noted he was also elected by the people in Minnehaha County.

“I’m pretty confident that the people will make a different choice in the future,” Kippley said, adding he believes Anderson has a couple of strikes going against her.

Kippley said Anderson held an unprofessional call with the county’s election equipment vendor Election Systems & Software. ES&S is the elections equipment company the state of South Dakota has contracts with to help process elections.

Kippley said Anderson met with ES&S during a training call for upcoming elections but allowed a group of other people involved with the South Dakota Canvassing Group to listen and participate in that call.

“That was very unprofessional,” Kippley said. “Not the way we do business and quite embarrassing to the county.”

ES&S was also the target of Anderson when the commission voted unanimously to approve another three-year contract in September. During that meeting, Anderson said she’d be in favor of Minnehaha County becoming a county with random hand counts at the precinct level along with using tabulators.

Commissioner Gerald Beninga said he agreed with some of Kippley’s comments and said there’s been a lot of negative feedback regarding some of Anderson’s actions as auditor. He said comparing Anderson’s job experience to previous Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte “is not even close.”

Beninga said he believes there should be a salary adjustment but he’s not convinced at this point yet.

Commissioner Jen Bleyenberg asked a resolution be drafted for only 5% pay increases for elected department heads.

Kippley said he’s heard from colleagues with the city of Sioux Falls concerned about the city’s upcoming election in April and if the county auditor’s office is competent to use the ballot counting machines that have been contracted to be used.

“I think those are all valid concerns and basically decreases trust in our institutions and our elections,” Kippley said. “The irony of coming in and thinking you’re going to raise trust in elections by burning the institution down from within just kind of shows that it’s kind of a spasm of a populism of the moment rather than a vetted case for how to run a professional office.”

At the end of the commission meeting, seven members of the public spoke about election concerns in Minnehaha County. In Minnehaha County, there’ll be three different elections in 2024 — a city election in April, a primary election in June and general election in November.

Auditors across South Dakota will have to complete post-election audits following the June and November elections after the state passed a new election law earlier this year.

Anderson defeated Ben Kyte by 22 votes in the June 2022 primary, according to the unofficial results listed on the Minnehaha County website. There’s no link to the final results from the 2022 primary election on the county election results website. The unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office shows Anderson beat Kyte 53%-47% (7,518 to 6,579).

She beat Brian Wirth 52% to 37% in November, according to the official results on the county website.

Anderson was also the sponsor of changing the county building’s public use policy in regards to petition signature gathering.

In June, a federal judge ruled against that new policy and a settlement was reached in November for the county to formulate a new public use policy that removes references to a designated area for petition circulators and removes language requiring circulators to check in with the county auditor before engaging in political activity.