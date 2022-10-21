SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Candidates for the Minnehaha County Conservation District have been left off the 2022 general election ballot in Minnehaha County.

Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte told KELOLAND News Friday he first learned about the error last week. Kyte said he had incorrect information when he believed three candidates were seeking three positions for the Minnehaha County Conservation District. It turns out there are three candidates seeking two open district supervisor positions.

The three candidates are listed on the secretary of state’s website. The positions are nonpartisan and include Allen Severtson Jr., of Valley Springs, Richard Bonander, of Valley Springs, and Susan Kruse, of Garretson.

The MCD, created in 1941 to administer soil, water, and related resource conservation within the boundaries of Minnehaha County, is self-governed with authority to enter working agreements with government agencies.

KELOLAND News reached out to MCD district manager John Parker about the issue and will update this story with any information received.

Kyte said he is currently working with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office to come up with a solution.

Kyte, who was appointed to the auditor position in 2021 and lost in the Republican primary to Leah Anderson, said he apologized to the Minnehaha County Conservation District and the candidates. Brian Wirth is the Democrat candidate also seeking the auditor position.

The positions would be voted on by every registered Minnehaha County voter.

In addition to statewide candidates and ballot measures, the county auditor places legislative district candidates, county candidates, circuit court judge positions, South Dakota Supreme Court justice retention and a city of Sioux Falls initiated measure.

In the June 2022 primary election, 21 registered independent voters received the wrong ballots.

There are 19 precincts in Minnehaha County that include more than one legislative district voting at them. Kyte has said redrawing precinct boundaries will be a top priority for the auditor’s office in 2023