SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In South Dakota’s 66 counties, the county auditor serves as the chief election official in charge of counting votes and reporting results to the secretary of state’s office.

Minnehaha County will be voting for its third different county auditor in the span of two years. Bob Litz won his third term in 2018, but announced retirement after the 2020 election. Current Minnehaha County auditor Ben Kyte was named as Litz replacement by the Minnehaha County Commission and started work in 2021. Kyte’s term will end in January 2023.

On the left, Brian Wirth, a Democrat candidate for Minnehaha County auditor.

On the right, Leah Anderson, the Republican candidate for Minnehaha County auditor.



Leah Anderson, a Republican from Sioux Falls, defeated Kyte in the primary election and will challenge Brian Wirth, a Democrat from Dell Rapids, to become auditor in the state’s most-populated county.

“I’m running for this office to save democracy,” Wirth told KELOLAND News on Friday. “My opponent wants to throw away valuable county equipment that we’ve spent millions of dollars on. She wants to hand count everything which you cannot do because there’s over 100,000 voters in this county.”

Anderson, who has declined multiple interview requests with KELOLAND News, answered questions via-email.

“While elections have been said to only be 20% of the duties of the auditor, they are the most important 20% of the job,” Anderson said in an email to KELOLAND News. “I will make sure there is proper staffing for every area to function properly.”

One area both candidates agree on is a post-election audit. South Dakota is one of five states that does not conduct any type of post-election audit, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“Voter confidence can be improved by being transparent and inclusive in our elections,” Anderson said. “Verification is another aspect that is important, auditing our elections prior to certifying the vote is a reform I support.”

Wirth said he’d support amending a contract with the company Election Systems and Software, which makes the equipment certified for use in South Dakota.

“You could do spot auditing and you could count certain precincts. Right now, we don’t have the ability to do that,” Wirth said.

Views on the 2020 election

KELOLAND News asked both candidates about the 2020 presidential election and if they acknowledge Joe Biden legitimately won.

“Yeah, he did,” Wirth said. “A lot of people are upset that their candidate lost. It’s very motivating for a small number of them. It does come up (with voters) when I approach them door-to-door.”

Anderson responded by saying “this question has nothing to do with the position of the Minnehaha Auditor.”

“My opinion about the 2020 election has nothing to do with how well I can perform the job that I would be elected to, and ultimately I would be responsible for making sure Minnehaha County’s elections continue to be legitimate,” Anderson said. “Joe Biden is our president until the next president is sworn in.”

Online voter registration

Both candidates disagreed on online voter registration.

South Dakota — and seven other states — does not offer online voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“I do not support online voter registration,” Anderson said. “In Minnehaha County, we have voters registered that do not live in our county. Online access would open the door wider for problems.”

In South Dakota, once a voter is registered to vote at an address, they are not required to update their voter registration and it is possible for two different people to vote from the same listed address. A registered voter only becomes inactive if the person dies or doesn’t vote in either of the previous two presidential elections.

Wirth said he’d support online voter registration.

“I think we should be making it easier to vote, not harder to vote,” Wirth said. “There’s certain people who want to only vote on Election Day with ID in hand. But, that hurts a lot of disabled people, elderly people. Mail-in voting has been very helpful for getting more people to vote.”

Other auditor duties

Along with elections, the auditor position is in charge of accounting functions of the county, including “accounts payable, payroll, maintaining capital asset records, processing liquor license applications, preparing monthly and annual financial reports, and calculating tax levies,” according to the Minnehaha County website.

Wirth says he’s a certified financial crimes specialist and currently works at a bank where he helps investigate tax refund fraud, identity theft, embezzlement, elder abuse and money laundering.

“Accuracy is very important to my job, especially when it comes to protecting people’s tax dollars and their payroll,” Wirth said. “We double, triple-check our work. That should be the same with the county auditor’s office.”

Anderson says she works as an accountant and has spent seven years in public accounting.

“Understanding tax structure is actually about understanding and following the law,” Anderson said. “Tax preparation in public accounting is actually an end result of good financial planning and oversight during the 12 months of the year.”

Early voting is underway, the voter registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 and Election Day is Nov. 8.