Minnehaha commissioners address highway’s biggest project and COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County commissioners gathered Tuesday for their meeting. Some attended electronically, while others met together six feet apart.

To start the regular business portion of their session, Jason Gearman, Minnehaha County’s Emergency Manager, provided a COVID-19 update for the county. Gearman reiterated Mayor Paul TenHaken’s outlook for Minnehaha County.

Jason Gearman

TenHaken said the positive case rate and hospitalization numbers are what officials are closely monitoring. The mayor also said officials are expecting to see an increase in cases since businesses are beginning to reopen.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens in the next seven to 10 days,” Gearman said in reference to businesses reopening.

He says he’s keeping a watchful eye on COVID-19 numbers to better understand how the county should proceed.

The Department of Equalization and the Information Technology Department both gave short presentations to the county commissioners. Both departments gave updates on the projects they’re currently working on and items they may need for 2021.

Next, the Minnehaha County Highway Department Superintendent, DJ Buthe, had three notions to discuss with the committee. Two of them regarded the 2020 BUILD Planning Grant.

Buthe first asked for the authorization of the 2020 BUILD Planning Grant application. It’s a federal grant that is for reconstruction projects. This application would help fund a new road being built between Brandon and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The motion passed with no objections.

The project is over $15 million, which is more than the department’s annual budget and the biggest project the highway department has ever done.

Buthe asked for a funding match for the application of the grant as well. He said that the City of Brandon and the City of Sioux Falls have teamed up with the department. The highway department superintendent is asked for a 20% match from each organization. The City of Sioux Falls has already agreed to $56,401 and the City of Brandon also gave $46,592. The Minnehaha County Commissioners agreed to the $142,230 Buthe asked for.

The Minnehaha County Highway Department will know if they received the grant by the end of September of this year.

The committee also approved the 2020-2021 Malt Beverage and Wine Licensing Renewal Applications, as well as the Insurance Proceeds for the Loss and Business Interruption on

the Community Corrections Center Fire. Commissioners also authorized recording the proceeds to the Building Fund.

Lastly, the commissioners discussed the authorization of a grant application regarding stimulant, opioid and substance abuse. The grant would give officials the opportunity to start a diversion program and temporary housing for those affected by those drugs.