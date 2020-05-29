Minneapolis, St. Paul protests in maps, photos

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul started Tuesday after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a African American who died in Minneapolis Police custody. Minneapolis officials said Friday that fired city police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Protests have included clashes with police and spread to several neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Incidents have also include burning businesses and organizational buildings including the 3rd Precinct at 3000 Minnehaha Ave.

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Flames rise from a liquor store near the 3rd Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Protestors demonstrate on University Avenue while holding a “WE CAN’T BREATHE” sign and wearing protective masks, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters walk down the 16th Street mall during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. Protesters walked from the Capitol down the 16th Street pedestrian mall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A man poses for a photo in the parking lot of an AutoZone store in flames, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

A protester runs away from where police deployed chemical irritants near the 3rd Precinct building in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (Christine T. Nguyen/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

Lake Avenue in Minneapolis was the site of much damage and protest. Damage also happened in the Uptown Neighborhood of Minneapolis near Hennepin Avenue.

The Midtown Neighborhood of St. Paul was also the site of protests and damages including streets sections of Snelling Avenue.

At least two protests are planned for this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The following maps show some of the areas of damage in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Locally, KELOLAND News has had stories with comments from local law enforcement and city officials about the Floyd death. On Thursday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff was interviewed by KELOLAND’s Perry Groten. Friday morning, Sioux Falls city officials commented.

KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory has a story Thursday with Laura Renee Chandler, the South Dakota African American History Museum Director. who talked about Floyd’s death.