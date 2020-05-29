Minneapolis, St. Paul protests in maps, photos

Protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul started Tuesday after the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a African American who died in Minneapolis Police custody. Minneapolis officials said Friday that fired city police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
Protests have included clashes with police and spread to several neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Incidents have also include burning businesses and organizational buildings including the 3rd Precinct at 3000 Minnehaha Ave.
Lake Avenue in Minneapolis was the site of much damage and protest. Damage also happened in the Uptown Neighborhood of Minneapolis near Hennepin Avenue.
The Midtown Neighborhood of St. Paul was also the site of protests and damages including streets sections of Snelling Avenue.
At least two protests are planned for this weekend in Sioux Falls.
The following maps show some of the areas of damage in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Locally, KELOLAND News has had stories with comments from local law enforcement and city officials about the Floyd death. On Thursday, the Minnehaha County Sheriff was interviewed by KELOLAND’s Perry Groten. Friday morning, Sioux Falls city officials commented.
KELOLAND’s Brady Mallory has a story Thursday with Laura Renee Chandler, the South Dakota African American History Museum Director. who talked about Floyd’s death.