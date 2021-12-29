Minimum wage, living wage and cost of living: How does South Dakota stack up?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On January 1, 2022, South Dakota’s minimum wage will rise 50 cents from $9.45 an hour to $9.95 an hour. This will put South Dakota in 24th place in terms of minimum wage, behind 23 other states.

D.C. has the highest minimum wage in the nation at $15.20, while Puerto Rico comes in with the lowest at $6.55.

Note: Not all states have announced a minimum wage increase for 2022, so the minimum wages listed below combine wages from 2021 and 2022.

District of Columbia $15.20 California $15.00 Washington $14.49 Massachusetts $14.25 Connecticut $14.00 Oregon $13.50 New York $13.20 New Jersey $13.00 Arizona $12.80 Maine $12.75 Colorado $12.56 Vermont $12.55 Maryland $12.50 Rhode Island $12.25 Illinois $12.00 New Mexico $11.50 Missouri $11.15 Arkansas $11.00 Florida $11.00 Virginia $11.00 Delaware $10.50 Alaska $10.34 Minnesota $10.33 Hawaii $10.10 South Dakota $9.95 Michigan $9.87 Nevada $9.50 Ohio $9.30 Montana $9.20 Nebraska $9.00 West Virginia $8.75 Alabama $7.25 Georgia $7.25 Idaho $7.25 Indiana $7.25 Iowa $7.25 Kansas $7.25 Kentucky $7.25 Louisiana $7.25 Mississippi $7.25 New Hampshire $7.25 North Carolina $7.25 North Dakota $7.25 Oklahoma $7.25 Pennsylvania $7.25 South Carolina $7.25 Tennessee $7.25 Texas $7.25 Utah $7.25 Wisconsin $7.25 Wyoming $7.25 Puerto Rico $6.55

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. While individual states may institute a higher minimum within their own state, no state can go lower than $7.25.

The purpose of the minimum wage as it was created by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) in 1938 is to “create a minimum standard of living to protect the health and well-being of employees.“

Minimum wage itself does not tell the whole story, however. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) provides a cost of living for each U.S. state and Washington D.C., as of Q3 of 2021. The higher the index, the higher the cost of living.

Of the 50 states and Washington D.C., 21 have an index of 94.9 or lower, 12 have an index between 95 and 104.9, 7 have an index between 105 and 114.9, while 11 have an index of 115 or greater.

Puerto Rico is not included in MERIC’s data.

Among these states and D.C., South Dakota has the 29th highest cost of living, with an index of 96.2.

Hawaii 185.6 District of Columbia 154.4 California 146.9 New York 143.7 Massachusetts 132.4 Oregon 127.5 Alaska 125.7 Maryland 121.4 Connecticut 119.5 New Jersey 118.3 Rhode Island 115.8 Vermont 114.8 Washington 112.8 New Hampshire 112.6 Maine 110.9 Arizona 107 Delaware 106.6 Colorado 105.8 Nevada 103.3 Florida 101.5 Utah 101.5 Montana 100.8 Pennsylvania 100.5 Minnesota 99.6 Virginia 98.1 North Dakota 97.8 Idaho 97 North Carolina 96.4 South Dakota 96.2 Wisconsin 95.5 South Carolina 94.8 Kentucky 93.9 West Virginia 93.9 Nebraska 93.6 Wyoming 93.6 Ohio 92.9 Louisiana 92.8 Texas 92.6 Arkansas 92.1 Michigan 91.4 Missouri 91.2 Indiana 91.1 New Mexico 90.6 Illinois 90.5 Iowa 90.3 Tennessee 90 Georgia 89.8 Alabama 88.6 Oklahoma 88.2 Kansas 86.9 Mississippi 85

At the crossroads of minimum wage and cost of living, is the living wage. In essence, the living wage is the amount a worker must earn to maintain a decent standard of living, able to provide for basic needs such as housing, food, healthcare, and other essentials.

The living wage in South Dakota as calculated by World Population Review, adjusted for inflation, is $45,000 per year. Out of all 50 states, South Dakota ties with Arkansas and West Virginia for the 2nd lowest living wage in the nation, behind only Kentucky at $43,000.

Hawaii 61,000 Connecticut 60,000 Massachusetts 60,000 New York 59,000 Maryland 58,000 California 57,000 New Jersey 56,000 New Hampshire 55,000 Alaska 54,000 Colorado 54,000 Virginia 54,000 Delaware 53,000 Nevada 53,000 Rhode Island 53,000 Florida 52,000 Illinois 52,000 Minnesota 52,000 Oregon 52,000 Vermont 52,000 Arizona 51,000 Maine 51,000 Washington 51,000 Wisconsin 51,000 North Carolina 50,000 Pennsylvania 50,000 Iowa 49,000 Michigan 49,000 Georgia 48,000 Kansas 48,000 Louisiana 48,000 Nebraska 48,000 New Mexico 48,000 Texas 48,000 Utah 48,000 Wyoming 48,000 Indiana 47,000 Montana 47,000 North Dakota 47,000 Oklahoma 47,000 South Carolina 47,000 Tennessee 47,000 Alabama 46,000 Idaho 46,000 Mississippi 46,000 Missouri 46,000 Ohio 46,000 Arkansas 45,000 South Dakota 45,000 West Virginia 45,000 Kentucky 43,000

This means that of the 50 states, (Puerto Rico and D.C. are not included) South Dakota is one which costs the least to survive in. But how does a $9.95 minimum wage match up to a $45,000 living wage?

Assuming a 40-hour work week, and 50 working weeks per year, a $9.95 wage comes to $19,900 per year. To match the living wage for South Dakota, the minimum wage would need to rise to $22.50/hour.