WEBSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Chad Hesla came up with a unique idea two years ago. His plan was to build a Wiffle Ball field in Webster, modeled after the Minnesota Twins stadium, Target Field. After years of planning and months of building, the dream has become reality.

“We hear a lot of positive comments and people are excited to see kids on it for the first time,” Webster Complex Coordinator Chad Hesla said.

Baseball is a staple in Webster, South Dakota, but the community was still in search of a way to continue the growth of their program.

“We had kids coming out here, wanting to play somewhere and our fields on the complex were usually pretty busy throughout the week,” Hesla said. “We kind of came up with a crazy idea that we should build another field.”

T-Ball games in Webster were played at a field next to the school, but when the school added on in 2022, the field was taken away. And that’s where this field comes into play.

“We just started plugging away and the response from donors and sponsors has been excellent. Volunteers pitched in whenever we could and constructed this mini Target Field,” Hesla said.

Bases used in a Minnesota Twins Game. They were donated to be used in Webster

The field is modeled after the Twins’ Target Field. The outfield fence is half the height and 27% of the distance. The bases, which were used in a Twins game, and pitcher’s mound are also half the distance of Target Field.

The right field wall at Target Field is 23 feet tall. Webster made their right field fence 11.5 feet tall.

The Twins were one of three baseball organizations to donate money. The Sioux Falls Canaries and Kansas City Royals also helped to fund the project.

“They sure make a difference in baseball and it’s great to have a partnership with all of them. They’re all pretty excited and hopefully they’ll all get up here and see it in action someday,” Hesla said.

The new field will be host to all of Webster’s T-Ball games, but more importantly, it’ll be a place where kids can fall in love with baseball.

“We hope it grows each and every year and gets more kids to love the game. We just want them to play and have fun. Whether it’s a game or practice or on their own that’s all we want,” Hesla said.

Hesla says that several communities and businesses have reached out about playing at the new Wiffle Ball Field. The Northern State baseball team is hoping to play a Wiffle Ball game there this fall.

STILL TO COME

While the field in Webster looks complete, there are a few things yet to build. Fans may notice the first thing missing is a scoreboard.

Hesla says they have an idea for a manual scoreboard where the kids can hang the numbers. That way they can access the board at all times.

The scoreboard will be placed around the left-centerfield area as that is where the jumbotron is located at Target Field. Hesla says the scoreboard may be a winter project.

The area beyond the centerfield fence sits empty for now, but that will soon change. Webster has a large sign that they plan to place in centerfield, but there is still some discussion on what will be on the sign.

Hesla says they could match the Minnie and Paul sign that is at Target Field in centerfield.

There is also discussion about doing a South Dakota-themed sign. Hesla says there are plenty of discussion and ideas that are being brought about.

Lights are the final piece of the puzzle to add before the finish of the project. They are planning on adding several light poles to ensure the use of the field at night.

From there, Hesla says there are still plenty of additions that could be in the works. Some of those include a flag pole, a deck in right field, bleachers and a picnic shelter.

Businesses have reached out to Hesla about bringing their workers to play Wiffle Ball. That has sparked the discussions of building a picnic shelter.