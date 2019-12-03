Millenials give differently

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baby boomers have given more to charity, in part, because they’ve made up such a large portion of the U.S. population for years. But it’s estimated that this year Millenials, or Gen Y’ers, will surpass the number of Baby Boomers for the first time.

There will be an estimated 72 million Baby Boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, this year. There will be an estimated 73 million Millenials this year. Millenials are born between 1981-1994.

A 2013 study called the next “Generation of American Giving” by Blackbaud, said that 72% of Boomers donated to charity while 60% of Millenials donated to charity.

The study showed a difference to what Boomers and those older donate to.

Millenials are morel likely to donate to human rights, international causes and children’s charities.

Boomers are more likely to support veteran’s causes.

In 2018, international affairs organizations received 9.6% more in donations than in 2017, the National Philanthropic Trust reported.

Religion and education, for example were strong recipients in 2017 and 2018 but charities that focused on animals and the environment grew by 7.2% to $11.3 billion in 2017.