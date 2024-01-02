SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To say the city of Milbank is excited about the success of Washington head football coach Kalen DeBoer’s season is probably an understatement.

“There’s been a lot of excitement,” said Mark Leddy of Milbank

“In Milbank, everybody is just jacked,” said Boyd Sussex, who was DeBoer’s high school basketball coach. Sussex was also an assistant high school football coach when DeBoer played at Milbank High School.

The Washington Huskies beat Texas 37-31 on Monday and will face No. 1-ranked Michigan in the title game on Monday, Jan. 8. The team is ranked second and is undefeated in DeBoer’s second year as head coach.

Milbank has been excited about DeBoer’s playing and coaching career for several years.

High school principal Dan Snaza said residents followed him as a player at the University of Sioux Falls and then, as a head coach at then NAIA school. He led the University of Sioux Falls to three NAIA championships 2006, 2008, and 2009 and a runner-up appearance in 2007.

Leddy said his interest in DeBoer’s career increased after he became the head coach at Fresno State (now California State University, Fresno) in 2020.

“It’s a good story, it really is,” Leddy said of the head coach and two of his top assistants who moved through the ranks from NAIA success to Division I success.

Sussex said DeBoer had characteristics required for successful coaching back in high school.

“He was always the last one to leave practice,” Sussex said. And DeBoer was frequently at open gym days during the summer. When it was clear that DeBoer had a better chance of competing in football at the collegiate level, he still played basketball, Sussex said.

“He was still in the gym, working hard all of the time,” Sussex said.

Milbank provided DeBoer with a foundation and he built on that during his career, Sussex said.

One of DeBoer’s strengths is how he builds relationships, Sussex said. He knows what people need, when they need it and how they need it, Sussex said.

The community has shared in DeBoer’s story. That includes the local school where students drew posters of support for the Huskies before Monday’s game, Snaza said. The Milbank mascot is a bulldog, so the school has supported DeBoer with “Once a dog always a dog,” posters, Snaza said.

Residents in Milbank also know that others are learning of DeBoer’s story.

“I’m not a big Facebook person but I’ve seen a lot of people across the state (comment on the Washington season),” Leddy said. “They have made the connection and are following him because he’s a South Dakota native.”

And interest increases because state residents know that co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Chuck Morrell is from Bon Homme. Morrell was coordinator under DeBoer at Sioux Falls, spent the previous two years before coming to UW on DeBoer’s Fresno State staff as the safeties coach. Morrell was also a teammate of DeBoer’s at USF.

Leddy said it’s been fun to hear Milbank mentioned on national TV during some of the Washington games.

Leddy and his son and two sons-in-law were at the PAC-12 championship on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.

“We went out and had a great time,” Leddy said. The four fans wore a combination of Milbank Bulldog gear and Washington gear. “A couple fans spotted our Milbank gear and made the connection,” Leddy said.

DeBoer and his staff’s success story has also grown beyond South Dakota and Washington fans.

Snaza has organized interviews for the Wall Street Journal and ESPN.

“It’s awesome,” Sussex said of DeBoer’s attention and the attention to Milbank. “He’s made our community proud and made our school proud. He’s made the entire state proud.”

Leddy, Snaza and Sussex will be watching to see the next chapter in the story.