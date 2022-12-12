SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state.

Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.

“There’s nothing we can do other than make sure our trucks are all stocked,” said Dave Page, the general manager of Whetstone Valley Energy Cooperative in Milbank. The cooperative serves 3,500 customers in about 1,150 square miles with about 1,450 miles of line, Page said.

Page said as much as a quarter inch of ice is predicted as of this morning, particularly in the western edge of Whetsone’s territory. The service area is roughly Sisseton at the north and Revillo in Deuel County at the south.

“We can deal with snow,” Page said. But the ice, snow and wind combination can cause the biggest problems, he said. Ice build-up and wind can cause galloping in lines as they move up and down in the conditions. Galloping can lead to power outages.

As of 11:15 a.m. Monday, Rick Hartley, the highway superintendent in Codington County, said the county road conditions did not look bad. “There was a little mist that fell earlier so the road is a little damp,” Hartley said.

Hartley said four to eight inches of snow along with ice were predicted for the county. He said he was about to get another weather prediction from the National Weather Service just after 11:15 a.m.

At 1:15 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 road condition map showed many of the major routes in northeastern South Dakota with scattered ice and slipper spots.

This is a section of the state’s 511 road condition map as of 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 12. Major roads from Aberdeen down to Brookings are listed as scattered ice and slipper. The pink blocks with black blocks indicate those conditions.

Just like Whetstone and Codington County, the equipment in the city of Milbank was ready for the weather, said city administrator John Forman.

“It’s varied,” Forman said of the weather forecast. “We’re hopeful that will not get as much ice.”

Forman said the city will respond to whatever conditions arrive.

“We are ready to rock ‘n roll,” Forman said.

Ice accumulation map. KELOLAND Weather graphic.

Karstens said that areas of Brookings, Huron and DeSmet were still in a winter storm watch Monday morning.

Sioux Falls remained in a winter weather advisory with a possibility of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain today and into Tuesday. Karstens said the type of moisture will depend on the temperature.

If the ice storm happens in the Milbank, Sisseton and nearby areas, Page said, Whetstone will try and knock the ice off power lines if it can.

There may be time to that as Karstens said the snow is slow-moving with at least one lull on Tuesday. The lull could happen Tuesday night into Wednesday. “How long that lasts, it could be a good 12 hours,” Karstens said this morning. Sioux Falls could see the system weaken as it returns and moves out Thursday into Friday.

Any lull would be helpful, Page, Hartley and Forman said.

“The public should be patient,” Hartley said. “If we get freezing rain and snow on top of that, there will be treacherous conditions on the roads.”

That also means the conditions would be treacherous for county snow removal vehicles, Hartley said.

Page said Whetsone posts information about outages on its Facebook page. The cooperative would respond to outages as soon as it is able.

“We will take any opportunity to access a downed power line or repair it,” Page said. Road conditions such as ice, snow and wind are factors to consider in responding, he said

Milbank will focus on keeping emergency routes open during the storm but if there is a break, it can continue to work on other streets, Forman said.

The public needs to be aware of the length of the predicted storm and the changing conditions, Forman said.

School closings

The Arlington School District, just north of Brookings, closed at 12:45 p.m. today.

DeSmet closed at noon.

Clark Schools closed at noon today. Clark is west of Watertown on U.S. Highway 212. Castlewood Schools will close at 1 p.m. Castlewood is south of Watertown.