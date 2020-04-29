Midwest looks to reopen among pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced South Dakota’s ‘Back to Normal’ plan in a news conference on Tuesday, April 28.

South Dakota is one of the latest states to provide a reopening plan or idea in the Midwest.

State Number of COVID-19 Cases South Dakota 2,373 Iowa 6,843 Minnesota 4,644 Nebraska 3,374 North Dakota 1,033

Many of the Midwest states are preparing to reopen bars, restaurants, gyms and many other businesses. However, one thing stays the same: all of the states want no return for students.

South Dakota

South Dakota announced its plan on April 28 and the plan left the major details to the local officials.

Governor Noem continued to ask South Dakotans to practice good hygiene.

One thing Governor Noem mentioned was the idea that students could return to school in a limited way. The Sioux Falls School District says it has no plans to allow students to return to school buildings.

Governor Noem and the SD Department of Health also outlined what the state would need to see for the plan to continue to work.

Minnesota

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made an announcement on Thursday, April 23. Walz shared how businesses could return to work by May 4.

While Governor Noem’s plan left a few questions of how citizens, businesses, schools and other places should respond, Minnesota shared directions in a chart:

Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health are looking to move forward in the future, by using the above chart and turning the dials.

For more information, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website.

Iowa

Iowa has more cases than any other state in the Midwest, but Governor Kim Reynolds is moving ahead to open malls, restaurants, gyms, retail stores and other businesses.

Governor Reynolds announced a plan to reopen most businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties on Monday, April 27.

Businesses will be allowed to open, but only have 50% of the store open.

Reynolds said announced the lifting of restrictions as of Friday, April 24.

Counties could reopen and religious gatherings could also resume as of April 27, if social distancing rules were used.

Despite a rise in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks in Iowa, the state is still moving ahead to reopen.

According to Governor Reynolds, the 77 counties are counties that have a small number of COVID-19 cases or they are counties that have seen a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Reynolds extended Iowa’s statewide Public Health Emergency on Monday, April 27 and she outlined how businesses and restaurants should prepare.

Click here to learn more about Iowa’s Plan to Reopen.

Nebraska

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts also announced a plan to reopen on Monday, April 20, saying it would be a gradual process and like most states, not everything will open right away.

The main focus for Governor Ricketts was the reopening of hospitals and things of such nature.

Starting May 4, Nebraska can have elective surgeries, veterinarian services as well as dental and other places can reopen.

Governor Ricketts says they can do that, as long as hospitals save 30% of their beds and respirators for COVID-19 cases.

Governor Ricketts announced on Friday, April 24 that COVID-19 restrictions would be lowered in 59 counties, including those around the Omaha area.

The new restrictions go into effect until May 31, and will allow restaurants to open their dining rooms, but only to a restricted amount of people.

Parties must be limited to six people and the places with buffets will remain closed as well.

Click the link to learn more on Nebraska Department of Health’s Coronavirus page.

North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Health and Governor Doug Burgum have come up with the North Dakota Smart Restart Guidelines.

The Department of Health has built a set of guidelines that all businesses in North Dakota can follow as they prepare to reopen the state.

The state is allowing bars and restaurants to open, but with only 50% capacity and all patrons must be at least six feet apart.

Fitness centers and personal care services are allowed to open, but with the same rules as they must follow social distancing guidelines.

Click to learn more information on North Dakota’s Smart Restart plan.