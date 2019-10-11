Midwest Honor Flight with all Vietnam veterans takes off Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) – Mission 6 of Midwest Honor Flight is a unique flight, as all 120 veterans aboard served in the Vietnam War between 1964 and 1975.

The Vietnam War was America’s fourth deadliest war. 58,220 U.S. service members died. More than 8.7 million served in the war.

Despite the weather, organizers say all events are still happening as scheduled.

The flight takes off Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m. The trip will stop at Arlington National Cemetery and many of the war memorials in the nation’s capital before returning to Sioux Falls late Saturday to a welcome home ceremony at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Arena.

KELOLAND News will be heading on Mission 6 for a unique online experience aboard the flight. Watch for a live blog throughout the day right here on KELOLAND.com.

Follow along with KELOLAND.com Reporter Michael Geheren on Mission 6. You can follow on Facebook or Twitter and here on KELOLAND.com.

There is also a section on the KELOLAND News App dedicated to updates throughout the days.