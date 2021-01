RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Central Cobblers picked up a 62-59 win over fourth ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt, thanks to a half-court buzzer beater from Micah Swallow.

Swallow grabbed a defensive rebound with less than five seconds to play. He then dribbled around defenders and launched a shot from the half-court line which was nothing but net, helping earn the Cobblers a three point win.