Metro official says dispatch prepared for text to 911

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a chance that an emergency text to 911 could include the common slip of a finger or autocorrect.

That’s why 911 operators with Metro Communications Agency, the public safety answering point that handles emergency contacts in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County, are trained to evaluate emergency text messages, said April Pontrelli, the training coordinator with Metro.

“With a fat finger or autocorrect, it’s our job to clarify,” Pontrelli said.

South Dakota launched text to 911 on Monday. It joins at least 35 other states with the emergency option.

‘It’s a brand new for us,” Pontrelli said. Although new, Metro, along with the state, have been preparing for the additional tool for at least two years.

Pontrelli said the deaf and hard of hearing community can particularly benefit from text to 911. There may be times when the text option is more accessible than using the South Dakota relay system where an individual uses a third party to deliver the verbal message via phone, she said.

State officials also said text to 911 could be used if the individual doesn’t feel safe or is in danger and cannot call.

Still, Metro and the state are stressing the message “Call if you can. Text if you can’t.”

While 911 operators have been trained for emergency text messages, “We are trained on verbal communication,” Pontrelli said. Dispatchers are trained to listen for the caller’s tone of voice, and for features such as background noise, echo and other noises. Those noises can indicate if a person is indoors or outside, in large building or in a car, Pontrelli said.

“It’s a definite advantage when people can call and talk. We are getting that information in real time,” Pontrelli said.

There can be a time delay between when a text is sent and when it is received, Pontrelli said.

If possible and appropriate, 911 operators will try and call the texter, she said.

Pontrelli said that text to 911 should “use plain language as best they can.”