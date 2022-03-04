SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Top mid-major basketball talent will take center stage during the four-day Summit League Tournament starting on Saturday.

KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower and Sports Anchor Tanner Castora have been following the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball teams all season. Here’s what both sports experts say they take away from one Sioux Falls’ biggest sporting events.

For Castora, this weekend will be his first Summit League experience at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The Cleveland, Ohio native says he’s excited for the atmosphere after covering the South Dakota state wrestling championships in the same building a week ago.

“There’s a lot of talent and it’s well-coached basketball,” Castora said about the competition in the Summit League. “They have good discipline. They play well and it’s enjoyable entertainment.”

Bower, who is covering his sixth Summit League Tournament, said South Dakota State is, and deserves to be, the heavy favorite entering the men’s tournament.

“They had one of the most dominant years ever,” Bower said about the Jackrabbits. “They are loaded, they have shooters everywhere and size down low. They’re one of the deepest teams too.”

If you are planning on following the games, here’s men’s players fans should keep their eyes on according to interviews with Bower and Castora. Interviews have been edited for clarity.

Max Abmas, junior guard, Oral Roberts

Abmas is the top player on the defending champion Golden Eagles. After helping Oral Roberts reach the Sweet 16 during last year’s NCAA Tournament, Abmas averaged a league-high 22.7 points per game.

Sean Bower: I’m really excited to see what Max Abmas does. We all saw what he did last year. He’s one of those rare players that doesn’t come around often.

Tanner Castora: He’s gonna get a shot at the NBA. That kid is exciting and that’s someone people in Sioux Falls should go and see. He’s fun to watch.

Baylor Scheierman, sophomore guard, South Dakota State

South Dakota State’s standout sophomore took home Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year honors. The Nebraska native averaged 18.2 points per game, but was the only Division I player to lead his conference in rebounding (8.2 per game) and assists (4.6 per game).

Sean Bower: He literally does everything for that team. He’s hit big shots. He hit the buzzer-beater at Washington State. I don’t think there’s a better all-around player.

Tanner Castora: To me, he reminds me of a player I used to watch with my dad. I’m not saying he’s to this guy’s level, but his style of play reminds me of a young Manu Ginobili (a former NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs). They are sneaky good athletes. They play at their own pace and that’s what Baylor Scheierman does. He does not get sped up. It doesn’t matter who they are playing against or what the situation is, that dude plays at his own pace.

Douglas Wilson, senior forward, South Dakota State

Wilson was named the 2019-20 Summit League Player of the Year before missing the tournament because of an injury. This year, he’s averaging 16 points per game with 5.2 rebounds per game.

Sean Bower: If you are looking for the best dunker for the weekend, he might be it. This is the first time he’ll get to play in the PREMIER Center. It’ll be fun to see how he embraces that environment.

Tanner Castora: That guy is a matchup problem. He’s so quick in the post. He might be the biggest guy, but he has such a quick first step.

Rocky Kreuser, senior forward, North Dakota State

The Bison’s leading scorer averages 15.8 points per game and eight rebounds per game and is a back-to-back All-Summit League first team player.

Sean Bower: I’m excited to see what North Dakota State does. They seem to always play their best basketball this time of the year.

Tanner Castora: He’s a 6-foot-10 post who does a little bit of everything.

Evan Gilyard II, senior, Kansas City

A 5-foot-10 guard who has played at UTEP and New Mexico State University, Gilyard II averaged 16.9 points per game, the second most in the Summit League. The Roos finished league play with 12 wins to match the program’s single-season record.

Sean Bower: He’s a smaller guard, kind of like Abmas. The one game I covered him was at USD and he couldn’t miss.

Mason Archambault, junior guard, South Dakota

Archambault is averaging 14.7 points, along with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also ranks No. 2 in Division I for free throw percentage thanks to a stretch where he has missed just once in the last six games (23-for-24).

Sean Bower: The Rapid City Stevens standout has grown with the USD team that has also grown throughout the year after losing A.J. Plitzuweit to injury and Stanley Umude transferring.

Tanner Castora: That kid is a tough guy. He gets to the rim, he plays tough and he can shoot. He’s got a good pull-up mid-range game.