Menno School District reports positive COVID-19 case; changes to volleyball schedule

MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — A letter to the parents and guardians of the Menno School District was sent on Wednesday, September 2, informing everyone of a positive COVID-19 case in the school.

Menno Superintendent Tom Rice confirms with KELOLAND News that the student hasn’t been in school for a while.

“The student tested positive on Monday and has not been at school all week,” Rice said.

The letter says that staff members and students who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for ten days from the first onset of symptoms and must be fever free for 24 hours.

This positive case will have a direct effect on Menno’s volleyball season.

“I can tell you that we’ll have three games that will be postponed,” Rice said. “A number of players on the volleyball team are in quarantine as close contacts.”

The first year superintendent understands that these measures are in place for the safety of the entire school district.

“I remind people that this student didn’t want to test positive,” Rice said. “We don’t want students to miss school, but we do this for the safety of everyone in the school district.”

It is not mandatory to wear masks at the Menno School District, but they are strongly recommended.

“If a teacher wants to wear one while teaching, they can,” Rice said. “We have plexiglass in the class rooms, the hallways are marked and sanitizer bottles in the rooms as well.”

Menno’s next three volleyball contest’s were supposed to be September 3, September 14 and September 15.