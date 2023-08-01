VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Demolition on the house belonging to the Alpha Gamma Zeta chapter of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity began on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The visual of the demolition, seen in the photos below, likely felt like a punch in the stomach for hundreds of men across the nation.

Demolition of 327 N. Pine

More than 2,000 men have become brothers of the AΓ chapter of ΛXA since its founding at USD in 1916. In that time, the chapter has inhabited three houses, with the group calling 327 N. Pine it’s home since 1937. Over the ensuing 86 years, a huge portion of those men, myself included, lived in that house.

It is the 5th oldest continuously operating chapter in North America

While it is hard to see the house that so many called home come down, it was a necessity.

The house had been built in 1931 to house the Alpha Phi sorority, and at 90+ years of age, the structure was showing the weight of history and the men who had passed through it.

Alpha Phi letters uncovered at 327 N. Pine – Lambda Chi Alpha Alumni Association

Among the more minor issues were those of comfort. The house had no central heating or cooling, relying on radiators and window air conditions to heat and cool bedrooms.

In the warmer months, the temperatures in the common areas and halls were regularly in the upper 70s to 80s. In the winters the window frames were old and loose enough that snow would blow through closed windows, piling up in ridges on certain bedside tables. Some radiators didn’t work the best, and some worked too well.

The hallway floors sagged and warped, a section of the roof was losing strength, and the French doors at the front of the house, even when locked, would open at a heavy wind gust or a light push from the outside. Bats were frequent infiltrators.

“The foundation of the house, particularly the rear half of the house that had been added on in the 1960s, was failing,” said Logan Lamphere, the housing secretary for the chapter. “We had a lot of water leaks in the basement; a lot of mildew in the basement. It wasn’t working very well down there.”

Beginning with the chapter’s centennial in 2016, the conversation about what to do with the failing structure began. Initially, said Lamphere, the prevailing idea was a full renovation.

“The first inclination was to renovate it,” Lamphere said. However, the condition of the foundation made that option less appealing. Then came more issues. “The cost to renovate was looking to be almost the same as replacing the house, but we also learned that according to Vermillion city code, we wouldn’t be able to do a renovation — it needed to be no more than 50% of the value of the house.”

With a renovation out of the question, the plans turned to a rebuild. There is, of course, naught without labor, and to get the project moving, the chapter turned to its roughly 1,400 living alumni.

“We conducted a fundraising study,” said Lamphere. “We set a goal of 3-5 years to raise about $3 million — and we wanted to include a $500,000 contingency fund.”

With inflation coming into play, the campaign wound up raising the goal to $3.5 million, which has been met. “We did all this in under three years,” Lamphere added. “It was an enormously successful fundraising campaign.”

That campaign was led by a number of influential members of the Vermillion Lambda Chi chapter. The campaign co-chairs were former South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard, former State Representative Mark Mickelson (son of former South Dakota Governor George Mickelson, who was also a Lambda Chi), and former USD President James Abbott.

You can hear some of these men talk about the campaign here.

The speed of the campaign was a priority. “The old house was going fast,” said Lamphere.

While a new house will be a benefit in many ways, Lamphere admits there will be some things lost. “We do lose a connection there between the past and the future,” he said. There is a plan to bridge that gap though. “We’re making a big effort to get all the alumni back so they can experience this new house,” he said, adding that there are even plans an opportunity for alumni to come and stay in the house during the summer after it is built.

“The new structure will be ADA compliant, which is something the old structure was not,” said Lamphere. The old house was all but inaccessible for anyone who may be unable to walk. There were steps up to every door to enter the house. There were no bedrooms or bathrooms for brothers or guests on the ground floor. The laundry room was in the basement.

The new house, while larger in footprint, is not being built to be larger. “The old chapter house had a capacity of 35 brothers,” Lamphere said. “We are designing this one for 22 brothers.”

While the new house will have a lower capacity, it may not necessarily house fewer men. The old house had larger rooms, built to house more than one person, but for some of the last 20 years, many of those rooms were lived in by just one person each, putting the residency in the range of 17 brothers at times.

One thing that has been a priority in the planning for a new house has been maintaining character. The old house was built of brick, wood and stucco in a classic Tudor style.

“I remember being immediately drawn to the character of the house,” Lamphere recalled. “It looked like a real house. I loved the dormers, I loved the English Tudor exterior.”

This styling will carry over to the new house.

Design rendering of the new ΛXA house – Lambda Chi Alpha Alumni Association.

The new structure will also be built to maintain the feeling of a home, said Lamphere. The rooms will be smaller, with shared bathrooms between rooms, and will open out into central common spaces as opposed to lining long hallways like an apartment or a hotel.

“We wanted to have that English Tudor exterior once again,” Lamphere said. “We liked the idea of having different sized rooms — make it feel like a real house.”

ΛXA is not the only chapter at USD to have gone through this process in recent years. Alpha Xi Delta, a women’s fraternity on campus tore down their house in 2017, rebuilding on the same location, just as the Lambdas will do. Sigma Alpha Epsilon, a fraternity down the street from Lambda Chi Alpha, tore down their house in 2019, rebuilding across the street on the site of their former parking lot.

Both of these chapters were a boon to Lambda in the process of designing a new house.

“We really benefitted from our friends at Alpha Xi Delta and Sigma Alpha Epsilon,” Lamphere said. “They freely shared a lot of their advice — we really appreciate and value the advice they gave us.”

With the demolition process now done, the next step will be to clear and prep the site. “The goal is to start laying cement by Dakota Days before the first snow flies so that we can be working on it all winter long,” Lamphere said. “The goal is still for actives to be moving into the new chapter house in the Fall of 2024.”

The future is coming on fast for the AΓ chapter of ΛXA, but there is still an opportunity to reminisce.

“That [house] made my career at USD,” Lamphere said. “Being a west-river guy, a lot of people still would go home on the weekends, so having a brotherhood that stayed there on the weekends; that had activities always going on really enriched my whole college experience — provided all kinds of leadership opportunities, opportunities to learn how to work with people — people who you didn’t always see eye-to-eye with, and that’s maybe one of the most important lessons that I had, or that anyone could have coming out of college, is not just relationships with friends, but relationships with people with different points of view.”

This feeling of development and brotherhood is not exclusive to Lamphere, who lived in the house from 1995 to 1999.

A similar sentiment was provided by Eric Roach, an MD at the University of Utah who lived in the house from 2013-2015.

I lived in the house for two and a half years and loved every moment of that experience. It became more than a residence; it was both a home away from home and a nurturing community. I will miss the physical structure, but it was always about the people who gathered there. Eric Roach

If you have photos or memories of your time at 327 N. Pine that you would like to share, email jnewton@keloland.com.