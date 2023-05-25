SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Memorial Day is approaching and programs are scheduled in several cities across the state.

Here’s a look at 10 cities in South Dakota with Memorial Day programs:

Sioux Falls

There are multiple programs in the Sioux Falls area throughout the day Monday. The first will start at 8:30 a.m. CT at the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery. The South Dakota Veterans Affairs is hosting the event and Sioux Fall Post 15 will be doing the military colors.

St. Michael’s is also hosting a service at 9 a.m. CT in the cemetery. Post 15 will perform the gun salute and taps during this program.

At 10 a.m. CT, the Sioux Falls Area Veterans Council is hosting an event at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. The Singing Legionnaires will be performing and Post 15 will do the colors, gun salute and taps.

Fleet Farm’s service starts at 3 p.m. CT where Post 15 will perform the colors and taps.

On Saturday, May 27, a Memorial Day 5K, 10K or 15K will take place at Elmwood Park. The race starts at 8 a.m. People can purchase tickets for the race on the Run Sign Up website.

Rapid City

Rapid City will also be hosting a Memorial Day run on Monday at Founders Park at 3 p.m. MT. People can sign up for the race on the Run Sign Up website.

The Black Hills War Monument Association will hold a service at Memorial Park to honor 700 Black Hills military members that have fallen since 1918. The service starts at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Brookings

The CrossFit Brookings gym is hosting the first Memorial Day “Ruck” at 9 a.m. CT. Rucking is walking while carrying a weighted backpack or rucksack and is typically used for military training. For people interested, there is no registration or fees and people are encouraged to bring their children.

Brandon/ Valley Springs

The Brandon service starts at 9 a.m. CT at the Brandon Lutheran Cemetery.

The Valley Springs service begins at 11 a.m. CT at the Post 131 Legion office and moves to Pleasant View Cemetery. The guest speaker will be David Rieger from the Veteran’s Community Project.

Aberdeen

The service is at the Riverside Memorial Cemetery in Aberdeen starting at 10 a.m. CT. The program is located near the Grand Army of the Republic statue and Brad Tennant, a history professor at Presentation College, will be a guest speaker.

McCook

The memorial program in McCook takes place at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial Park Cemetery. John Hilgert, the director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs is scheduled as a guest speaker.

Harrisburg

Post 45 in Harrisburg is holding their Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. CT at the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Spearfish

The Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish is hosting their Memorial Day program at 10 a.m. MT. The Spearfish Veterans Monument will also hold a service at 10:30 MT. Both programs are due to the combined efforts of the Spearfish VFW, Post 5860, the BlackHills chapter of American Legion Riders and Post 164.

Huron

Huron Veterans Counsel is hosting a program at Huron High School at 10 AM. Rodney Freeman will speak.