Meet the Opponent: Sioux Falls set to play Torrance, California

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KELO) — Just two undefeated teams remain on the Tom Seaver side of the bracket and those two little league teams are set to meet on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls is set to meet Torrance, California in the winner’s bracket quarterfinal. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and you can follow the contest on KELOLAND.com.

Both team enter the contest with a 2-0 tournament record, though each team has had different paths to to the quarterfinals.

SIOUX FALLS LITTLE LEAGUE

Sioux Falls has made their way to 2-0 in tournament play behind two stellar pitching performances.

The team combined for a no-hitter in their first-round win over Louisiana as Gavin Weir earned the win on the mound. Weir pitched 5.2 innings and allowed zero runs and zero hits, while walking two and striking out 15. Cason Mediger earned a strikeout in his .1 innings of relief.

Maddux Munson was nearly as spectacular in the second game of the tournament. The right-handed pitcher threw a complete game, one-hit shutout in a win over Oregon.

Munson threw six innings and allowed just the one hit while walking three and striking out four.

Sioux Falls earned a 3-0 win over Oregon thanks to a three-run homerun by Gavin Weir.

In two games, the Sioux Falls pitching staff has combined for two wins in 12 innings pitched. They’ve allowed just one hit and five walks, while striking out 19 of a possible 36 hitters.

“I knew how good we were on the mound, just like I’ve kind of told people how good we are defensively,” Sioux Falls head coach Mike Gorsett said. “I know how good we are on the mound, but for these guys, under this pressure, under this many lights to just come out and do what they do, it’s just so special.”

Currently, opposing hitters have a batting average of .024 when facing a Sioux Falls pitcher in the Little League World Series.

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA

While South Dakota has advanced to the quarterfinals via their pitching, California is on the other side as they have swung their way to the quarters.

Torrance has outscored their opponents 19-2 in the two games that they have played.

South Dakota has ten hits and five runs through two games, while California has an impressive 19 runs on 19 hits in their two contests.

“That California team is good. We saw them in regionals, we kind of saw what they were doing in regional play and then obviously what they’ve done at the World Series, you know, they’ve been pretty special out here,” Gorsett said.

California earned wins over New Hampshire in the first round and then over Ohio in the second round.

Both New Hampshire and Ohio remain in the tournament as they play Wednesday at noon in an elimination game.

Five Torrance hitters own a batting average above .400 including Andrew Nuruki, Elias Emerson, Skylar Vinson, Grant Hays and Dominic Golia.

Nuruki has led the team as he is 4-5 in the tournament with two runs batted in and two walks. He currently owns a very impressive .800 batting average.

Grant Hays is another name to watch for from Torrance. The big right-handed batter clubbed a homerun in their win over Ohio.

Hays owns a .429 batting average as he is 3-7 in the tournament with a double, two homeruns and five runs batted in.

SOUTH DAKOTA VS. CALIFORNIA

Sioux Falls’ dominant pitching will cross paths with Torrance’s great hitting at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25.

South Dakota will start their ace pitcher, Gavin Weir, who owns some very impressive postseason stats.

“We’re going to take the same approach. We’re going to go and have fun. We got some hard work in, we let the kids enjoy the pool and we’re going to enjoy this process,” Gorsett said. “Like I said, we are out to win this thing. We’re going to do everything we can. We’re going to throw Gavin (Weir) out there and we’re going to let him do his thing.”

First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and you can follow along with the contest by visiting KELOLAND.com. You can also follow @KELOSweeter and @KELOBower on Twitter for in-game updates.