Meet the heroes: Front-line healthcare workers who received some of the first COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota on Monday, December 14.
Avera Health and Monument Health received the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Sanford Health received their shipment on Tuesday.
Front-line health care workers are the first to get the vaccine; we’re sharing photos of these heroes receiving their shots. If you want to be included, email photos along with your name, location and description to ushare@KELOLAND.com.
The state started Phase 1A in the most populated areas of the state using the Pfizer vaccine, which requires cold storage.
The vaccinations are first given to front-line health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients in hospitals and long-term care settings. The next group to receive vaccinations will include residents in long-term care facilities. It will also include other health care workers, as well as first responders and law enforcement. After that the state says it’ll move on to those who are most vulnerable.
Some of the coronavirus vaccine in South Dakota will be delivered by air. The state’s Civil Air Patrol began delivering vaccines last week. You can read more about the deliveries in this KELOLAND.com Original: UPDATE: State’s Civil Air Patrol to deliver vaccines in South Dakota; first delivery to Watertown
Dr. David Basel, with Avera Health, said the Pfizer vaccine will likely stay closer to the Sioux Falls area because of the ultra cold storing conditions. He said Moderna’s vaccine will be used more throughout South Dakota because it doesn’t need to be as cold.
The state received 7,800 doses from Pfizer and more than 14,000 doses from Moderna will arrive this week just for the first phase of vaccinations.
What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota
Who is charge of the vaccine distribution?
The South Dakota Department of Health developed a 64-page COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to the plan, the DOH has communication with leaders from 32 “points of dispensing” throughout the state.
Who gets a vaccine first in South Dakota?
There is a 3 phase approach of vaccine administration —
- Phase 1: “Potentially Limited Doses Available”
- Phase 2: “Large Number of Doses Available, Supply Likely to Meet Demand”
- Phase 3: “Likely Suffcient Supply, Slowing Demand”
Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, South Dakota’s three primary health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — will provide the vaccination services to “priority populations.”
Who is in Phase 1 of getting the vaccine?
The state determined through an allocation criteria four key priorities
- Risk for acquiring infection
- Risk of severe outcome due to infection
- Risk of negative societal impact
- Risk of of transmitting infection to others
Based on that criteria, health care workers, first responders and older adults living in congregate settings will receive the first vaccines as described in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
How much vaccine is needed to cover Phase 1?
Estimations for the population for Phase 1A are 23,171. Vaccine dose allocation will continue under Phase 1A until the population is met. Phase 1B will start after Phase 1A.
South Dakota is set to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine starting Monday, Dec. 14. Pfizer will send another set of 7,800 doses within about three weeks to provide second doses to people who got the first round of shots.
When will Phase 2 start?
Health officials said limited vaccine doses are expected throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2 isn’t expected to start until 2021. As vaccine becomes available, location of vaccination sites will be found at Vaccinefinder.org.