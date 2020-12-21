Meet the heroes: Front-line healthcare workers who received some of the first COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in South Dakota on Monday, December 14.

Avera Health and Monument Health received the first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Sanford Health received their shipment on Tuesday.

Front-line health care workers are the first to get the vaccine; we're sharing photos of these heroes receiving their shots.

Deb Stansbury, Avera McKennan health care worker

Dr. Anthony Hericks, Avera Health

Dr. Jawad Nazir, Avera Health

Avera McKennan health care worker

Mary Santella, Avera Health ICU nurse

Dr. Steve Dick, Monument Health Emergency Medicine Director

Dr. Jody Huber, Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist at Sanford

Sanford Health health care worker

Sanford Health health care worker

Sanford Health health care worker

Mariana Mauss, RN at Sanford Health

Nancy Keller, health care worker at West Hills Village

The state started Phase 1A in the most populated areas of the state using the Pfizer vaccine, which requires cold storage.

The vaccinations are first given to front-line health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients in hospitals and long-term care settings. The next group to receive vaccinations will include residents in long-term care facilities. It will also include other health care workers, as well as first responders and law enforcement. After that the state says it’ll move on to those who are most vulnerable.

Some of the coronavirus vaccine in South Dakota will be delivered by air. The state’s Civil Air Patrol began delivering vaccines last week. You can read more about the deliveries in this KELOLAND.com Original: UPDATE: State’s Civil Air Patrol to deliver vaccines in South Dakota; first delivery to Watertown

Dr. David Basel, with Avera Health, said the Pfizer vaccine will likely stay closer to the Sioux Falls area because of the ultra cold storing conditions. He said Moderna’s vaccine will be used more throughout South Dakota because it doesn’t need to be as cold.

The state received 7,800 doses from Pfizer and more than 14,000 doses from Moderna will arrive this week just for the first phase of vaccinations.